close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India is termed cultural continuum because of its oneness: TN Guv RN Ravi

The Governor made the remarks while delivering the presidential address at the celebration of foundation day of Gujarat and Maharashtra states at Raj Bhavan

Press Trust of India Chennai
RN Ravi

RN Ravi

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The DNA of every culture in India has been 'one and the same', and that is why this country is called a 'cultural continuum', Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said here on Monday.

People are called migrants or immigrants when they move from one place to another. But there was no concept of migration in India in those days, he said at an event here.

The Governor made the remarks while delivering the presidential address at the celebration of foundation day of Gujarat and Maharashtra states at Raj Bhavan.

"The oneness of creation, oneness of humanity has spread over a vast land and though the country has beautiful regional variations, the core of the DNA of this country is one and same and that is why we say Bharat is a cultural continuum", he said.

Noting that migration of people from one part of the country to another has been going on for several years, Ravi said, "there was no concept of migration or immigration in India."

"People move from one part of the country to another unmindful of who was the ruler... This movement of people from one part of the country to another part had been going on for several thousand years."

A few illustrations would be the movement of Badra Babu, the Rajaguru of Chandragupta Maurya from Pataliputra (Patna) to Saravana Belagola currently in Karnataka along with his 14,000 followers, he said.

"Imagine 14,000 people moving and being welcomed from place to place. He (Badra Babu) passed through many kingdoms. He was welcomed," he added.

Also Read

TN Guv skips customary govt address; CM pilots resolution to exclude speech

Maha: Governor-designate Ramesh Bais to be sworn-in on Saturday

Farmers to march to Raj Bhavans across country to mark two years of protest

TN BJP urges police to arrest DMK leader for abusive language against Guv

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment List released

CM Patel greets people on Gujarat Foundation Day; skips official function

IAF chief embarks on 4-day Sri Lanka visit in a bid to boost defense ties

FinMin wants PSBs to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to 40%

BJP promises to implement uniform civil code, NRC in poll-bound Karnataka

SpiceJet to operate more flights to evacuate people under Operation Kaveri

The event also saw compositions on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj being sung by Padmashree Rao and Anil Nalavde from Maharashtra Association.

Later, the governor took part in a photo session with the participants at Raj Bhavan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tamil Nadu India Governor government

First Published: May 01 2023 | 4:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India is termed cultural continuum because of its oneness: TN Guv RN Ravi

RN Ravi
2 min read

SpiceJet to operate more flights to evacuate people under Operation Kaveri

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)
1 min read

IAMAI promoting anti-Indian, pro-foreign Big Tech views: MayMy India CEO

Rohan Verma, chief executive officer of MapMyIndia
3 min read

Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy stable, under observation at AIIMS

G Kishan Reddy (Photo: Wikipedia)
1 min read

Maximum crimes in Goa are committed by migrant labourers: CM Sawant

Pramod Sawant
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

LAC, Ladakh
4 min read
Premium

Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Anand Mohan
4 min read

Centre blocks 14 apps in J-K used by terrorists to receive messages: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Premium

Politics to the rescue: Hakki Pikkis tribes of Karnataka in war-hit Sudan

India brought home another 229 of its citizens from war-torn Sudan on Sunday PHOTO: PTI
5 min read
Premium

State scan: A sounding board for 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath with BJP MP Hema Malini
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon