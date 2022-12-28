JUST IN
Apple may launch new version of iPad mini in late 2023 or early 2024
13 Xiaomi, Redmi models to support Reliance Jio's standalone 5G tech
Android 14 will make devices stay connected to web even as they age
Weak demand led to 8% decline in 'Make in India' smartphone shipments
India makes USB Type-C charging must for device makers from March 2025
WhatsApp to end support for bunch of old Samsung phones, says report
Reliance Jio partners with Xiaomi to offer users 'True 5G' experience
Samsung Internet gets new search, privacy features on Android beta
Power ministry, DRDO signs MoU for early warning system for hydro projects
Users complain about Google Pixel 7 series' rear camera glass cracking
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple may launch new version of iPad mini in late 2023 or early 2024
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Open-source platform 'Home Assistant' to get new voice assistant in 2023

The platform's first priority is to support different languages as there are already many projects trying to create an English voice assistant

Topics
Smart homes | Voice assistant | Apple Siri

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Home Assistant
Home Assistant

Open-source smart home platform Home Assistant will get a new voice assistant next year, that will allow users to talk to the platform's assistant without Google, Siri or Alexa.

The new assistant will allow users to control Home Assistant in their own language, Paulus Schoutsen, founder of Home Assistant, wrote in a blogpost.

The platform's first priority is to support different languages as there are already many projects trying to create an English voice assistant.

Users must be "able to speak in their own language, as that is the most accessible and only acceptable language for a voice assistant for the smart home."

"It's a big and bold goal, but achievable given the right constraints," Schoutsen said. The platform currently supports 62 different languages in its user interface (UI) and now it aims to support all these languages with voice.

"We're going to limit the number of possible actions and focus on the basics of interacting with your smart home," Schoutsen explained.

--IANS

aj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Smart homes

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 09:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU