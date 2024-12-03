Business Standard
Former CBI director Vijay Shanker passes away after prolonged illness

A 1969-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Shanker headed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from December 12, 2005 to July 31, 2008

During Shanker's tenure as CBI director, the agency took over the infamous Aarushi-Hemraj double murder case. | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

Former CBI director Vijay Shanker breathed his last on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, his family said.

He was 76.

Shanker was admitted to a private hospital in Noida for some time. His mortal remains will be donated to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences according to his last wish, they said.

A 1969-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Shanker headed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from December 12, 2005 to July 31, 2008.

"He will be remembered for rendering yeoman service to the CBI as well as the entire mankind because as per his wish, Shri Vijay Shanker's family donated his body for medical research to AIIMS," CBI Director Praveen Sood said in his condolence message.

 

Former CBI director Anil Sinha also condoled Shanker's demise.

"It is sad and unfortunate. We have lost a fine gentleman. An upright and courageous officer whom we knew for his sharp intellect and principled conduct. We deeply mourn his sad demise," he said.

During Shanker's tenure as CBI director, the agency took over the infamous Aarushi-Hemraj double murder case.

As additional director of CBI, he supervised the extradition of gangster Abu Salem and actor Monika Bedi from Portugal and the investigation into the Telgi scam.

Before being appointed CBI director, Shanker headed the National Disaster Response Force, and Civil Defence and Home Guards.

He served as inspector general in the Border Security Force and was posted in Jammu and Kashmir at the peak of militancy in the 1990s.

Shanker also headed the Sashastra Seema Bal which guards the country's borders with Nepal and Bhutan.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Vijay Shanker, Former DG SSB. His noble wish to donate his remains is an inspiration to all. SSB extends heartfelt condolences and stands with his family in this moment of grief, the force said in its message on X.

A recipient of the coveted President's police medals for distinguished and meritorious service, Shanker also served in Uttar Pradesh Police and Moscow under the Ministry of External Affairs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

