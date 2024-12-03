Pushpa 2: The Rule likely to become India's biggest box office hit

Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to dominate India’s box office, with industry experts predicting the movie will break opening day box office records.
The much-awaited sequel to Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 is set for release on December 5, featuring Telugu star Allu Arjun as the protagonist, Pushpa Raj. Cinema exhibitors told Business Standard that the movie will first be released in 2D, meaning Allu Arjun’s fans will have to wait for the 3D version.
According to a report by Elara Capital, the Sukumar-directed film is expected to gross Rs 1,000 crore globally, with the Hindi version’s box office collection anticipated to reach Rs 500 crore. Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1, released in 2021, grossed Rs 400 crore in India. This massive demand could push theatre occupancy to over 40 per cent in December, resulting in higher footfalls.
“There is a possibility that Pushpa 2: The Rule could become the highest-grossing movie in the country across all languages,” said Amit Sharma, managing director, Miraj Entertainment. Sharma expects the Hindi-language version to generate around Rs 60-65 crore on its opening day.
“The film is also poised to make history with an expected box office collection exceeding Rs 200 crore in its first weekend. At PVR INOX, we are proud to present this cinematic extravaganza, setting the tone for an unforgettable season of entertainment,” said Gautam Dutta, CEO - revenue & operations, PVR INOX.
"Pushpa 2: The Rule is going to be the biggest movie in terms of box office numbers ever made in India,” said Ashish Pandey, head of programming and strategic initiatives, MovieMax Cinemas.
“The movie will generate approximately Rs 600-800 crore in Hindi and a similar Rs 400-600 crore down south in other languages. So, we are talking about anything between Rs 1,000-1,400 crore for Pushpa 2: The Rule,” Pandey added.
With Hindi cinema struggling to capture audience attention, and only the horror-comedy genre and re-released movies drawing the desired footfall for multiplexes, Pushpa 2: The Rule has gained significant momentum in terms of box office estimates and advance bookings. However, the movie has particularly seen strong demand in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions.
“The prices for the Hindi version are almost in the same range as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. But when it comes to the south, specifically Hyderabad and the Andhra Pradesh region, ticket prices have increased by 25 to 30 per cent,” Sharma added.
Elara Capital believes the movie’s strong recall value will help it break records set by Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2 in terms of India’s gross box office collection. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, starring Prabhas, grossed Rs 12 billion in India, and KGF Chapter 2 grossed Rs 1,000 crore in the country.
According to the report, Pushpa 2: The Rule’s advance bookings have also set a new record, with the movie’s advance bookings standing at Rs 50 crore on day one. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan generated Rs 23 crore in advance bookings, while Jawan earned Rs 17 crore.
Overall, the industry expects Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Pushpa 2: The Rule to drive India’s cumulative box office collection past last year’s figures.