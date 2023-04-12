close

Former Mahindra chairman Keshub Mahindra passes away at age of 99

Mahindra is known for tranforming the Mahinndra Group from assembler of Willys jeeps in India into a diversified conglomerate

BS Web Team New Delhi
keshub mahindra

Keshub Mahindra

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 11:16 AM IST
Former Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Keshub Mahindra passed away at the age of 99 on April 12, Pawan Goenka confirmend the news on his twitter handle. 

Mahindra graduated from the Wharton, University of Pennsylvania and joined his father's company in 1947. At that time the Mahindras were manufacturing and selling utility vehicles. He was the chairman of the Mumbai-listed conglomerate from 1963 to 2012. Anand Mahindra, his nephew succeeded him after he retired from the job.

According to the recently published Forbes list of the world’s wealthiest, Keshub Mahindra was among the 169 other Indian billionaires who made it to the world’s richest list in 2023.

Mahindra is known for tranforming the Mahinndra Group from assembler of Willys jeeps in India into a diversified conglomerate. At present, along with tarctors, sports utility vehicle and cars, Mahindra group also provides software services, hospitality and real estate. 

"The industrial world has lost one of the tallest personalities today. Shri Keshub Mahindra had no match; the nicest person I had the privilege of knowing. I always looked forward to mtgs with him and inspired by how he connected business, economics and social matters" Goenka said in a tweet while confirming the news. Pawan Goenka is currently chairperson of space regulator IN-SPACe. Goenka earlier served as Managing Director with M&M .

 

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 11:04 AM IST

