close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AAP's challenges and contradictions as it gets a national party tag

Education and health aside, AAP will now have to address issues on which it has not voiced an opinion so far

Aditi Phadnis New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 9:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

“Unimaginable!” beamed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. “It is as if it was just yesterday, 10-and-a-half years ago, that we formed our party. At that time, no one even thought that the party would get one MLA. And today, in ten years, AAP has become a national party.”
He went on: “There are 1,300 political parties in India. Of them, there are only six national parties; and of them, there are only three that have governments in one or more states. AAP is one of the three.”

He addressed the imprisonment of Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, two ministers in Delhi in jail on charges of corruption, and said their only crime was that they encouraged the poorest in Delhi to dream big. “I’m just coming from a school in East Vinod Nagar. French is taught there, so is German, Spanish, Japanese… and it is a government school. This was Manish’s contribution. And they’ve put him in jail. Jainsaab believed the best quality of healthcare should be available to everyone. He’s in jail. All of you, be prepared. They’re getting ready to put everyone from among you in prison. Are you ready?” he asked. The crowd roared “yes”.
The whole programme was a joyous celebration, albeit low key. It was a party function – ministers and the Punjab chief minister were not on the dais. It lasted just 30 minutes.

For AAP, getting national status matters. It matters a lot. It is not about the perks – of which there are only a few. It will now be allowed to retain a single and permanent election symbol across all states, will get free campaign slots on national broadcasters during elections, and will have the right to a party office in New Delhi. But the national party recognition by the Election Commission of India (ECI) is for AAP, a political statement: “Uparwala (God) has a grand plan. He wants us to fight to save our country” said Kejriwal.
If this is rhetoric, many have bought it.

Also Read

How Manish Sisodia's arrest poses a challenge to AAP's Delhi govt, Kejriwal

AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj to be elevated to Delhi cabinet

Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today: All you need to know

Decoding Delhi's alleged 'liquor scam' that led to Manish Sisodia's arrest

Held in graft cases, Sisodia, Jain quit Arvind Kejriwal's Cabinet

PM Modi to virtually flag off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express today

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits near Siliguri, tremors felt in Araria

Sitharaman participates in roundtable on 'Investing in the India Decade'

Sitharaman, Gita Gopinath meet in US, both discuss debt vulnerabilities

Live: 4 casualties in firing incident inside Bathinda Military Station


AAP has a ruling majority in two states – Delhi and Punjab. It got 6.77 per cent of the total votes polled in the Goa Legislative Assembly elections held in March last year. The Gujarat assembly election held in December last year, where it got 13 per cent of the vote, facilitated its claim as a national party. So now, among India’s national parties, there’s BJP, Congress – and AAP.
PDT Achary, former secretary general of the Lok Sabha, explains, “A party gets to become a national party if it secures 6 per cent of valid votes polled in any four or more states at a general election to the Lok Sabha or to the Legislative Assembly; and, in addition, it wins four seats in the Lok Sabha from any state or states; if it wins 2 per cent (11) of the seats in the Lok Sabha at a general election, and these candidates are elected from three states; or if it is recognised as a state party in four states.”

National status for AAP means a party pitching itself as an institution representing the subaltern. It has now got a seat at the high table. It is convinced that this is because it is doing something right, and proposes to go on doing it.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh says, “Everyone desires quality education and health. We have ensured this in Delhi without getting into the age-old, degraded debates on Hindu-Muslim or caste.” AAP, he adds, is the only party that talks about these issues and will continue to do so in the coming elections. “The BJP is at a loss as to how to counter us on these issues.”

But being a national party, AAP will now have to address other issues on which it has so far not vouchsafed an opinion. It got 13 per cent of the vote share in Gujarat: an amazing feat, without question. But it is yet to explain to voters how it sees the role of the Gujarat government in the remission given to those convicted of the rape of Bilkis Bano. Party leader Gopal Italia said it was reprehensible but Sisodia brushed it aside, saying the party was more concerned about issues of development.
In his speech, Kejriwal said: “Our ideology has three pillars: kattar deshbhakti (patriotism), kattar imandari (honesty) and kattar insaniyat (humanity)... What about other parties? One party’s ideology is thuggery, abusing people and misbehaviour with women. All thugs are sheltered in that party. The other party’s ideology is corruption.”

But responding to the new responsibility of being a national party, MP Sanjay Singh has attended all opposition meetings called by the Congress. The party could find it challenging to resolve this contradiction.
Topics : Election Commission of India | Arvind Kejriwal | Manish Sisodia | Aam Aadmi Party | Satyendra Jain | Politics

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 9:52 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon