Sikkim's Pakyong Airport to renamed after freedom fighter Trilochan Pokhrel

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday announced that the Pakyong Airport, the lone such facility in the Himalayan state, will be renamed after freedom fighter Trilochan Pokhrel.

Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Sikkim CM

Press Trust of India Gangtok
Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 12:20 AM IST
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday announced that the Pakyong Airport, the lone such facility in the Himalayan state, will be renamed after freedom fighter Trilochan Pokhrel.

Trilochan Pokhrel, popularly known as "Gandhi Pokhrel" and considered the first independence activist from Sikkim, was actively involved in the Non-Cooperation Movement, the Civil Disobedience Movement and the Quit India Movement, spearheaded by Mahatma Gandhi.

Tamang made the announcement while addressing the 31st Foundation Day celebration of the 'Akhil Sikkim Khas Chettri Bahun Kalyan Sangh', a tribal organisation at Rangpo ground close to the West Bengal border.

"The Pakyong Airport will be renamed Trilochan Pokhrel Airport in honour of the freedom activist who belonged to the Khas, Chettri, Bahun community," the chief minister said.

 

Pakyong Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24, 2018.

On the 31st Foundation Day of the organisation, Tamang said this milestone stands as a testament to more than three decades of collective resolve, unwavering unity, and dedicated service towards the upliftment and well-being of the community.

"Over the years, the Sangh has played a meaningful role in fostering solidarity, preserving our rich cultural heritage, and strengthening the bonds that connect us not only within the community but across the broader fabric of Sikkim," he said.

Tamang said that Sikkim has always been known for its harmony in diversity, where different communities live together with mutual respect and shared aspirations.

Raju Bista, the MP of Darjeeling in neighbouring West Bengal, said that the 12 communities in Sikkim and 11 in his state have still not received Scheduled Tribe recognition, and the matter is under the consideration of the Centre.

He said, "We are now in the final stages of achieving this recognition as Bengal and Sikkim have moved together to pursue it. We are now waiting for this announcement from the Centre."  During the programme, social worker Kipu Tshering Lepcha was conferred with the Sikkim Gaurav Samman award.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 12:19 AM IST

