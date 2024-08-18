Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Fortunate to have worked with exceptional people who shaped Isro: Somanath

Fortunate to have worked with exceptional people who shaped Isro: Somanath

DRDO chairman S Kamat emphasised that success in organisations like Isro and DRDO is due to collective efforts and teamwork, not just individual contributions

S Somanath, Somanath, ISRO Chairman

India's G20 Sherpa and former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant praised IIT Kharagpur for its role in advancing innovation and noted the country's significant progress in digital infrastructure and real-time payments. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Describing himself as a 100 per cent 'Made in India' product, Isro chairman S Somanath on Sunday said the skills he acquired were derived from his experience at the Indian space agency.
Somanath, who was awarded the Special Life Fellow Award by IIT Kharagpur on its 74th foundation day, reflected on his years at Isro, crediting his achievements, including Chandrayaan-3, to the great people and leaders he has worked with.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Our work over the past 38 years, including my own, has focused on building key capabilities within this organisation. I am fortunate to have worked with exceptional people, motivators, and leaders who have shaped the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) into what it is today. I have had the opportunity to follow in their footsteps and contribute to projects like Chandrayaan-3 that make us all proud," Somanath said.
Addressing the students and faculty of the premier institute, he said, "What you are achieving as an institution is commendable, and it is crucial for Isro and other scientific organisations, both in this country and globally, to maintain a strong connection with you. There is a great vision ahead for all of us in Isro and I will like you to be a part of it as well."

DRDO chairman S Kamat emphasised that success in organisations like Isro and DRDO is due to collective efforts and teamwork, not just individual contributions.
He highlighted the nation's transformation goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging collaboration among academia, industry, and R&D organisations to achieve technological leadership and innovation.
"We are on the brink of national transformation. The Prime Minister has challenged us to become a developed country by 2047 and to emerge as a technology leader. This can only be achieved if academia, industry, and R&D organisations collaborate and develop cutting-edge, world-first technologies. Given the current momentum in our country, I am confident that we will achieve this goal even before," Kamat, an alumnus of the institute, said.

More From This Section

Hero MotoCorp

LIVE: Hero MotoCorp gets over Rs 17 crore tax notice from Delhi GST authorities

SC, Supreme Court

Kolkata rape-murder case: SC takes suo motu cognizance, hearing on Aug 20

RRTS

Meerut South RRTS station opens for passenger operations, says NCRTC

Doctor Protest, Protest, Guwahati Doctor Protest

Condemning crime okay; need solution: Neena Gupta on Kolkata rape-murder

PremiumInternational Monetary Policy First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath

Workplace safety key to raise female workforce: IMF's Gita Gopinath

India's G20 Sherpa and former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant praised IIT Kharagpur for its role in advancing innovation and noted the country's significant progress in digital infrastructure and real-time payments.
Kant highlighted India's rise as a global economic leader and urged the development of industry-oriented skills and high-quality patents to maintain market leadership and commercial innovation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India has more than 100 space technology startups and most were founded in the past five years. It owns 55 active space assets that include communication, meteorological and Earth observation satellites. According to a report by Tracxn, a market inte

Isro, Skyroot, Agnikul eye share in small satellite launch market in India

Isro SSLV-D3 EOS-08 Mission

Countdown begins for Isro's final developmental flight SSLV-D3-EOS8 mission

Isro SSLV-D3 EOS-08 Mission

Isro reschedules launch of EOS-08 Earth Observation Satellite to August 16

Satellite

MEA, NSIL sign agreement to assist launch of Nepalese Munal satellite

PremiumSpace, rocket, Satellite

Joint satellite to port, unrest to stall key India-Bangladesh projects

Topics : ISRO space

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon