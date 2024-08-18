Fortunate to have worked with exceptional people who shaped Isro: Somanath

India's G20 Sherpa and former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant praised IIT Kharagpur for its role in advancing innovation and noted the country's significant progress in digital infrastructure and real-time payments. (Photo: PTI)

Describing himself as a 100 per cent 'Made in India' product, Isro chairman S Somanath on Sunday said the skills he acquired were derived from his experience at the Indian space agency. Somanath, who was awarded the Special Life Fellow Award by IIT Kharagpur on its 74th foundation day, reflected on his years at Isro, crediting his achievements, including Chandrayaan-3, to the great people and leaders he has worked with. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Our work over the past 38 years, including my own, has focused on building key capabilities within this organisation. I am fortunate to have worked with exceptional people, motivators, and leaders who have shaped the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) into what it is today. I have had the opportunity to follow in their footsteps and contribute to projects like Chandrayaan-3 that make us all proud," Somanath said.

Addressing the students and faculty of the premier institute, he said, "What you are achieving as an institution is commendable, and it is crucial for Isro and other scientific organisations, both in this country and globally, to maintain a strong connection with you. There is a great vision ahead for all of us in Isro and I will like you to be a part of it as well."



DRDO chairman S Kamat emphasised that success in organisations like Isro and DRDO is due to collective efforts and teamwork, not just individual contributions.

He highlighted the nation's transformation goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging collaboration among academia, industry, and R&D organisations to achieve technological leadership and innovation.

"We are on the brink of national transformation. The Prime Minister has challenged us to become a developed country by 2047 and to emerge as a technology leader. This can only be achieved if academia, industry, and R&D organisations collaborate and develop cutting-edge, world-first technologies. Given the current momentum in our country, I am confident that we will achieve this goal even before," Kamat, an alumnus of the institute, said.

India's G20 Sherpa and former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant praised IIT Kharagpur for its role in advancing innovation and noted the country's significant progress in digital infrastructure and real-time payments.

Kant highlighted India's rise as a global economic leader and urged the development of industry-oriented skills and high-quality patents to maintain market leadership and commercial innovation.