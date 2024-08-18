Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Condemning crime okay; need solution: Neena Gupta on Kolkata rape-murder

Condemning crime okay; need solution: Neena Gupta on Kolkata rape-murder

Over the last few days, the actor said, she has mulled a lot on the issue of women's safety

Doctor Protest, Protest, Guwahati Doctor Protest

Guwahati: Resident doctors and medical students stage a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, in Guwahati, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has said there is a need to come up with solutions to ensure women's safety, as she condemned the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last week.
Over the last few days, the actor said, she has mulled a lot on the issue of women's safety.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Condemning it (the crime) is okay, but we need a solution. What could the solution be? Ours is a large country. Every state, district, region or village will have committees where they (women) work, do surveillance and file a report.
"For example, a teacher in a village perhaps has to walk many kilometres in the evening or at night before she gets back (home)... So, those ladies who go for surveillance, they are also at risk. I thought a lot but couldn't find any solution. It will take a long time for society to change," Gupta told PTI.
Referring to the government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme, which addresses concerns about gender discrimination and women empowerment in the country, the actor said after education the gradual next step is pursuing employment but daughters aren't safe in the working place.
"After 'Beti Padhao', beti (daughter) will also go to work, right? She is not safe even when she is working. ('Beti Padhao' ke baad beti kaam toh karegi na padhaaoge toh. Kaam karegi toh (bhi) safe nahi hai.) So, I want to ask what is the solution," she added.
Gupta recently earned the best supporting actress National Award for her role in the 2022 Hindi film "Uunchai". It marks her second award in the same category after 1994's "Woh Chhokri".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hero MotoCorp

LIVE: Hero MotoCorp gets over Rs 17 crore tax notice from Delhi GST authorities

PremiumInternational Monetary Policy First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath

Workplace safety key to raise female workforce: IMF's Gita Gopinath

SC, Supreme Court

SC takes cognisance of Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case, hearing on Aug 20

CBI should grill police commissioner, former RG Kar Hosp principal: TMC MP

CBI should grill police commissioner, former RG Kar Hosp principal: TMC MP

kolkata protest, Doctor Protest, Protest

Kolkata rape: 'Reclaim the Night' resonates across state; Mamata faces heat

Topics : Kolkata rape

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon