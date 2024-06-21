Business Standard
Four killed after Himachal roadways bus falls into gorge in Shimla's Jubbal

The mishap took place in Kenchi area of Jubbal when the bus which was enroute to Kuddu-Diltari in Rohru area of the Shimla district fell off the mountain road into the gorge below

Representative Image: Four people, including the driver and the conductor of a Himachal Pradesh Road and Transport Corporation (HRTC) died after the bus met with an accident in Shimla district. Photo: PTI

Four people, including the driver and the conductor of a Himachal Pradesh Road and Transport Corporation (HRTC) died after the bus met with an accident in Shimla district on Friday.
The mishap took place in Kenchi area of Jubbal when the bus which was enroute to Kuddu-Diltari in Rohru area of the Shimla district fell off the mountain road into the gorge below.
"The accident took place at 6:45 am after the bus overturned on the road. In total there were 5 passengers plus the driver and conductor. Three injured have been admitted to a local hospital in Rohru," Rohan Chand Thakur, Managing Director, HRTC said.
While two people died on the spot, the driver and the conductor succumbed to their injuires on their way to the hospital, he said.
The deceased were identified as Karam Dass (driver), Rakesh Kumar (conductor), Birma Devi and Dhan Shah a resident of Nepal.
Those injured have been identified as Jiyender Rangta, Deepika and Hast Bahadur.

