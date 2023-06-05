Four-lane bridge collapsed in Bihar, CM Nitish assured strict legal action



According to an Indian Times report, at least 30 slabs of several pillars, which include pillar numbers 9, 10, and 11, measuring around 100ft collapsed. The part of the under-construction bill was destroyed deliberately, as it had some design flaws, claimed state government officials. Four lane bridge collapsed across the Ganga in Bihar on Sunday evening. The estimated cost of the four-lane Sultanganj-Aguwani Ghat bridge is Rs 1710 crore. The bridge connects Sultanganj in Bhagalpur with Khagaria.

CM Nitish instructed strict action Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Yadav on Monday said that the bridge wasn't constructed properly and also collapsed last year. He assured us to look into the matter and will take strict action. This is not the first incident, the same under-construction bridge collapsed in April last year. In April 2022, Loose cable was the stated reason behind the incident, whereas many people blamed the bridge collapse due to poor construction material.

Bihar bridge destroyed deliberately: Tejashwi According to a PTI report, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said that the bridge had some serious defects in its design and it was a planned demolition. While addressing the media, he said, “The bridge that collapsed yesterday had collapsed last year also. I have instructed officials to take strict action. It is not being constructed correctly that's why it is collapsing again & again. The department will look into it & action will be taken."

