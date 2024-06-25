Business Standard
Four members of family suffocate to death in Delhi's Dwarka house fire

Fire was caused by an inverter and it spread to an adjacent sofa on the first floor of the two-storey building

Representative Image: Four members of a family suffocated to death after a fire broke out at their home in Dwarka's Prem Nagar area. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

Four members of a family suffocated to death after a fire broke out at their home in Dwarka's Prem Nagar area, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said on Tuesday.
He said the department was informed about the fire around 3.30 am and two fire tenders were sent to the spot.
The deceased were identified as Heera Singh Kakkar (48), his wife Neetu (40) and their sons Robin (22) and Lakshay (21). Kakkar was a photographer by profession and the house was owned by the family, police said.
According to the DFS official, the fire was caused by an inverter and it spread to an adjacent sofa on the first floor of the two-storey building, leading to the four victims inhaling smoke.
Police said the main gate was locked from inside. Firefighters broke it down, rescued the family members and rushed four of them to the Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.
Heera Singh Kakkar's mother Sita Devi was sleeping on the ground floor of the building, a police officer said, adding that she was unharmed.
The fire was doused within a few minutes but there was a lot of smoke inside the house, the officer said.
The bodies were shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case under relevant sections is being registered and further probe is underway, police said.

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

