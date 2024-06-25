Lok Sabha session LIVE news: 3 INDIA bloc MPs refuse to assist pro-tem speaker as mark of protest



On June 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge were engaged in a battle of attrition over the imposition of Emergency in 1975 and strident appeals to protect democracy. The opposition staged a protest march inside Parliament complex, with MPs of the INDIA bloc raising slogans on "saving democracy" and displaying copies of the Constitution. The session began under the shadow of the NEET controversy and cancellation of UGC-NET exam, the terror attacks in Kashmir, West Bengal train accident, and the Tamil Nadu liquor tragedy. The INDIA bloc-led Opposition is likely to corner the government on these issues, besides focusing on unemployment and price rise.



On June 24, PM Modi took oath as member of the 18th Lok Sabha. PM Modi returned to power for a third consecutive term earlier this month. BJP member B Mahtab took oath as the Pro-Tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha on monday morning. NDA has a majority in the house with 293 seats, with BJP having 240 seats while the INDIA bloc has 234 seats.

The remaining 281 newly elected MPs are scheduled take their oaths on Tuesday. Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mahua Moitra, Supriya Sule and Kanimozhi are among the political heavyweights who are set to take oath at the Parliament today. An official letter marking the list of business for the day in parliament mentioned, "Members who have not already taken the Oath or made the Affirmation, to do so, sign the Roll of Members and take their seats in the House."