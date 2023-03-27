close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Four SAIL projects worth Rs 2,338 cr face delays, says Steel minister

However, there is no cost overrun in these projects, Union steel minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said in a reply to Rajya Sabha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union steel minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 7:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Four projects of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) worth Rs 2,338 crore are facing delay due to reasons like delayed placement of orders and supply of materials/equipment, Parliament was informed on Monday.

However, there is no cost overrun in these projects, Union steel minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said in a reply to Rajya Sabha.

As per the information provided by the minister, SAIL is executing a project of the modification in the washing circuit of CSW plant of Dalli mines at Rs 168 crore in Chhattisgarh and another project is installation of a new sinter plant with an investment of Rs 1,111 crore at its Bokaro Steel Plant in Jharkhand.

SAIL is also rebuilding coke oven battery -2 (COB-2) along with augmenting coke handling and gas handling facility with an investment of about Rs 434 crore at its Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha and rebuilding COB-7 & 8 at Rs 625 crore at Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh, he said.

"There is delay in projects...mainly on account of poor performance of contractors/ sub-contractors, poor mobilisation of resources by the contractors, delay in placement of orders and supply of materials/equipment, etc. However, there is no cost overrun," Schinda told the Upper House.

Also Read

More initiatives on anvil to boost steel sector in 2023: Union Minister

SAIL turns red with Rs 329 cr Q2 loss, expenses surge to Rs 27,200 cr

Fifa World Cup: Why are players wearing Batman-style facemasks in Qatar?

JSPL to invest Rs 7,930 crore under PLI scheme for steel: MD Bimlendra Jha

PLI scheme qualifiers, steel ministry to ink pacts for investment proposals

AAP govt reduced pollution by 30% in last 8 years: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Women-led development is governance mantra of Modi govt: Smriti Irani

Congress not letting Parliament function, misleading people: Piyush Goyal

SC dismisses plea seeking uniform minimum age of marriage for men and women

More than 200 child labourers rescued, raids going on, says Delhi HC

Topics : SAIL | Jyotiraditya Scindia | Steel minister

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon