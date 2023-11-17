Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

Fragmentation of efforts leaves people to fend for themselves: Health min

"It is also deeply concerning that the ongoing crises have exacerbated unequal access to health care and education," Mandaviya added

Mansukh lal Mandaviya

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The inadequacy and fragmentation of efforts in the health sector leaves populations to fend for themselves and it is deeply concerning that the ongoing crises have exacerbated unequal access to health care and education, Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya said on Friday.
Manadaviya made the comments while addressing the second edition of the Voice of Global South Summit, hosted by India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"It is imperative to recognise that the majority of epidemics and pandemics threatening global health -- from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome to COVID-19 -- have roots in zoonotic origins. Committees of the International Health Regulations have consistently highlighted the inadequacy and fragmentation of efforts, leaving populations vulnerable to fend for themselves," Mandaviya said.
"It is also deeply concerning that the ongoing crises have exacerbated unequal access to health care and education," he added.
The health minister noted that the National Centre for Disease Control is at the forefront of significant One Health-related endeavours, implementing programmes grounded in 'One Health' as a fundamental principle.
"Today, the One Health concept is recognised as an effective approach to complex public health problems involving multiple disciplines, closely linking human health, animal health and environmental health," Mandaviya said.
"India's One Health programme diligently monitors and investigates emerging infectious diseases, particularly those originating from wildlife spaces, with a focus on fostering coordination among diverse groups for early detection and response," he added.
Mandaviya noted that digital platforms, networks and services have the potential to play a pivotal role in tackling healthcare challenges and fostering equitable access to medical resources.
"We also understand that the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is a promising tool for propelling public health initiatives in the Global South. India has underscored its unwavering commitment to the implementation of a One Health approach. This commitment is demonstrated by the emphasis on the One Health-based approach in the leaders' declaration," he said.
"Furthermore, there is a dedicated focus on prioritising efforts to address the critical issue of AMR (Antimicrobial Resistance), including research and development, infection prevention and control," he said.

Also Read

Mandaviya meets G20 Affordable and Accessible summit series delegation

Mandaviya launches initiative to support global strategy on digital health

Mandaviya chairs consultative parliamentary panel meeting on health

West Bengal govt should implement AB-PMJAY at ground level: Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates 2 CGHS centres in Panchkula, Chandigarh

3.1 mn passengers booked QR-code tickets via DMRC app during Oct 1-Nov 15

Quick redress mechanism needed to address the deepfake problem: Experts

HC quashes Haryana law providing 75% quota in private jobs to residents

Everything about Nimisha Priya, Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen

$1 trn economy vision: Maharashtra needs $1.53 trn investment in 6 years

The minister noted that the combined efforts should be directed towards nurturing collaboration, trust and growth in the Global South, acknowledging the significance of inclusive and sustainable solutions to address the challenges faced by developing nations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mansukh Lal Mandaviya healthcare

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon