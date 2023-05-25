close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM Modi to flag off Uttarakhand's first Vande Bharat Express today

With this, the state will have its entire rail route 100 per cent electrified. Trains run by electric traction on the electrified sections will result in an increase in the speed of trains and enhance

ANI General News
Vande Bharat Express

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra on Thursday will flag off the indigenously built Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to Delhi via video conferencing, equipped with advanced safety features including the Kavach technology, stated an official release.

This will be the first Vande Bharat to be introduced in Uttarakhand. With world-class amenities, it will herald a new era of comfortable travel experiences, especially for tourists travelling to the state, read Prime Minister's Office press release.

"Uttarakhand's connectivity is all set to get a big boost. At 11 AM today, I will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun. Making the occasion even more special is the feat of 100 per cent electrification of Uttarakhand's rail tracks. Do join the programme," tweeted Narendra Modi.

 

With this, the state will have its entire rail route 100 per cent electrified. Trains run by electric traction on the electrified sections will result in an increase in the speed of trains and enhance haulage capacity.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Moradabad Railway Division, Sudhir Singh said that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also be present at the Dehradun railway station during the inaugural event of the state's first Vande Bharat Express train.

Also Read

Kerala to conduct trial run for its first Vande Bharata Express today

Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bengal's Malda; BJP demands NIA probe

Secunderabad-Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express likely to start from new year

PM Modi flags off Odisha's first Vande Bharat, launches railway projects

PM Modi virtually flags off Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat express

Cheetah cub dies in Kuno National Park; officials say was weak since birth

Used my time for the good of the country: PM Modi on his 3-nation tour

US works with India on its most vital priorities, says Matthew Miller

Himachal CM announces Rs 250 cr to upgrade Milk Processing Plant in Kangra

LIVE: PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Vande Bharat Express Uttarakhand

First Published: May 25 2023 | 9:04 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Cheetah cub dies in Kuno National Park; officials say was weak since birth

Govt reveals new names for Namibian, South African cheetahs at Kuno park
2 min read

DeSantis's presidential campaign launch on Twitter plagued with glitches

Former US President Donald Trump
5 min read

Himachal CM announces Rs 250 cr to upgrade Milk Processing Plant in Kangra

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh CM
2 min read

LIVE: PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun

Narendra Modi
1 min read

Dharmendra Pradhan objects to Odisha govt's move of pension pay in cash

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan
5 min read

Most Popular

ED raids on foreign-registered online gaming portals at 25 locations

Enforcement Directorate, ED
3 min read

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

Excise Policy case: Delhi HC allows Manish Sisodia to withdraw bail plea

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(
3 min read

Adani group may invest $3 bn in Vietnamese renewable energy projects

Adani
1 min read
Premium

Iconic Howrah Bridge heads for a health check-up after two decades

Howrah bridge during nationwide strike called by trade unions on Wednesday, 2 September 2015 Picture by PTI
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon