Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hathras stampede: Toll rises to 121, FIR registered against organisers

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation

hathras

The death toll in the stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has risen to 121.

Press Trust of India Hathras (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The death toll in the stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has risen to 121, a senior official said on Wednesday.
According to the Office of the Relief Commissioner, the number of people injured in Tuesday's incident stands at 28.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Of the total fatalities, 19 are yet to be identified, it said.
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation.
On Tuesday Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh put the death toll at 116.
Barring seven children and a man, all the casualties were women.

ALSO READ: UP stampede: CM Adityanath to visit Hathras today, to assess situation
The victims were part of the crowd of thousands that had gathered near Phulrai village in the Sikandrarau area for the 'satsang' by religious preacher Bhole Baba.
The stampede took place at around 3.30 pm when Baba was leaving the venue.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police today registered an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation in Hathras.

'Mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers have been named in the first information report (FIR) filed at the Sikandara Rao police station late Tuesday, a senior officer told PTI.

The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), the officer said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Hathras today, a senior government official said.

A team consisting of ADG Agra and Aligarh Divisional Commissioner has been constituted to inquire into the cause of the incident. The report is to be submitted within 24 hours, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

UP stampede: CM Adityanath to visit Hathras today, to assess situation

hathras

Overcrowding one reason behind Hathras stampede: UP chief secretary

hathras

Hathras tragedy: Stampede at religious event kills 116, most victims women

Hathras: An injured being taken to the hospital after a stampede broke out at a religious gathering, in Hathras district, Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Stampede at a religious event in Hathras Uttar Pradesh claims 50 lives

S Korea's parliament approves independent probe of 2022 Halloween crush

S Korea's parliament approves independent probe of 2022 Halloween crush

Topics : Stampede Uttar Pradesh religious congregations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon