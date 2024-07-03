Business Standard
NHAI implements flood response plan amid above-normal monsoon forecast

Rainfall in July is expected to surpass 106 per cent of the long-period average, which serves as the standard measure, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said

A group of visitors amid rain at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has implemented a flood response plan to protect lives and property in anticipation of above-normal monsoon rainfall predicted for most of the country in July and August, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report quoted a senior government official as saying that the plan involves pinpointing vulnerable areas, establishing alternate diversion routes, and stationing emergency response teams at critical locations. Additionally, all susceptible slopes and tunnels will be monitored in real-time.
This comprehensive strategy aims to ensure the safety of highway users, reduce travel disruptions, and limit damage to national highways.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall in July is expected to surpass 106 per cent of the long-period average, which serves as the standard measure. Under this plan, the NHAI is identifying areas that might be severely affected by heavy rains and coordinating with district administrations to develop alternative diversion routes for uninterrupted travel, the report mentions.

NHAI’s disaster preparedness


Moreover, the NHAI is collaborating with local authorities and administrations, both in mountainous regions and plains, to mobilise equipment and personnel to flood- and landslide-prone areas.

The report quoted the official as saying, “To ensure availability of resources for effective disaster preparedness, the NHAI has initiated shifting of required equipment from less flooding locations to flood-prone areas.”

The report stated that to prevent waterlogging on national highways, the NHAI, in collaboration with the irrigation department, is also conducting joint inspections.

Monsoon in India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Tuesday that the southwest monsoon has reached the entire country six days earlier than usual.

The IMD indicated that the southwest monsoon had advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab, covering the entire country by July 2, 2024, six days ahead of the usual date of July 8.

The monsoon reached Kerala on May 30, two days ahead of its schedule, and arrived in the northeastern region six days early.

The country experienced 16 days of reduced rainfall from June 11 to June 27, resulting in below-normal precipitation for June. The month saw 147.2 mm of rainfall, compared to the typical 165.3 mm, making it the seventh lowest since 2001.

Rainfall in June contributes 15 per cent to the total 87 cm of precipitation recorded throughout the four-month monsoon season in the country.

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

