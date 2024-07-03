Business Standard
Hathras tragedy: A look at the deadliest stampedes in India over the years

Recent stampedes in India have occurred due to a combination of factors, like high turnout at religious, or other social events, poor crowd management and poorly managed venues and infrastructure

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 121 people died in a stampede during a religious gathering in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. The tragedy occurred as attendees were leaving a "satsang" led by the spiritual leader "Bhole Baba" in Phulrai village. The incident, marked by severe suffocation and a pile-up of bodies, is one of the worst in recent years. The event was organised by Suraj Pal, also known as "Narayan Sakar Hari" or "Bhole Baba", from Bahadur Nagar village.

An FIR has been registered against the organisers of an event for surpassing the authorised attendee limit. According to the FIR, permission was granted for 80,000 attendees, but more than 250,000 people were present. The organisers face charges under Sections 105, 110, 126 (2), 223, and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
A high-level committee, chaired by the Additional Director-General of Police, Agra, and the Aligarh Commissioner, has been formed to probe the incident.

Here is a list of major stampedes that have occurred in India over the years, predominantly during religious festivals or events:

January 25, 2005

Death toll: 265
Place: Wai town, Maharashtra

Over 265 devotees lost their lives, and several hundred others were injured in a stampede at the Mandhardevi temple in Wai town, Maharashtra. The incident was triggered by slippery steps leading to the temple.

August 3, 2008

Death toll: 145
Place: Naina Devi temple, Himachal Pradesh

At the Naina Devi temple, located atop a mountain in Himachal Pradesh, rumours of a landslide led to a stampede that resulted in the deaths of around 145 Hindu pilgrims.

September 30, 2008

Death toll: 250
Place: Chamundagar temple, Rajasthan

A tragic incident occurred at the Chamundagar temple in Rajasthan’s northern desert region, where 250 pilgrims lost their lives due to a stampede. The devotees had gathered to celebrate Navratri, a nine-day festival honouring the Goddess Durga.

March 4, 2010

Death toll: 63
Place: Ram Janki temple, Pratapgarh district, UP

A stampede at a Hindu temple in Uttar Pradesh resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 63 people, with over half of the victims being children. The chaos was caused by a large crowd rushing for free food and clothing.

February 10, 2013

Death toll: 36
Place: Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj, UP

At least 36 Hindu devotees lost their lives in a stampede during the Kumbh Mela, a significant event that attracted over 100 million pilgrims over two months in Uttar Pradesh. Among the deceased were 27 women, one of whom was an eight-year-old girl. Azam Khan, the then cabinet minister in Akhilesh Yadav’s state government, resigned as the head of Kumbh Mela Management Committee accepting ‘moral responsibility’.

October 13, 2013

Death toll: 115
Place: Ratangarh temple, Madhya Pradesh

Around 115 individuals lost their lives and over a hundred were injured in a stampede at the Ratangarh temple in Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred as more than 150,000 devotees assembled to celebrate Navratri.

July 14, 2015

Death toll: 27
Place: Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh

In July 2015, a tragic stampede occurred at a major bathing site along the Godavari River in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, resulting in 27 fatalities. This gathering was part of the Godavari Maha Pushkaram, a significant 12-day Hindu festival that is observed once every 144 years.

September 29, 2017

Death toll: 23
Place: Elphinstone Road railway station, Mumbai

A stampede broke out at Mumbai’s Elphinstone Road suburban railway station in September 2017 during the morning rush hour. The tragedy resulted in the deaths of at least 23 individuals and at least 39 were injured.

It was raining, and the narrow foot overbridge was already crowded with office commuters. As passengers resumed moving after the rain, reports stated that some commuters slipped and fell, which triggered the stampede.

January 1, 2022

Death toll: 12
Place: Vaishno Devi temple, Jammu

A stampede at the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in at least 12 fatalities and numerous injuries, as a large crowd of devotees attempted to enter the shrine through its narrow passageway.

[With agency inputs]

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

