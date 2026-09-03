FSSAI initiates action against CG Foods over unsafe processing

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated enforcement action against CG Foods India Pvt Ltd, the maker of Wai-Wai noodles, over unsafe processing, unlicensed bhujia manufacturing and predated packaging, it said in a post on X.

The inspection was conducted at Roopangarh, Ajmer, Rajasthan, to verify manufacturing and hygiene compliance.

During the inspection, the food regulator found floor-collected, broken noodles being reprocessed into bhujia products without heat treatment, along with the use of predated packaging dates.

“Unlicensed manufacturing of Wai-Wai MaMa & Wai-Wai Mama Punte bhujia variants was identified in direct violation of Section 31(1) of the FSS Act, 2006,” FSSAI said in its post.

It also found 1,925 boxes of expired finished goods, which were detained, and strict legal proceedings were initiated against the food business operator (FBO).

The FBO was directed to discontinue the production of veg bhujia namkeen products without proper approvals and measures.

It also said that further regulatory action would be taken on the basis of laboratory analysis and inspection findings in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.