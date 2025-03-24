Monday, March 24, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ola, Uber drivers in Hyderabad begin 'No AC' protest today. Here's why

Ola, Uber drivers in Hyderabad begin 'No AC' protest today. Here's why

Cab drivers in Hyderabad have launched a 'No AC' protest today, demanding fairer fares from Ola, Uber, and Rapido to offset rising fuel and maintenance costs

taxi, mobility, cabs, ola, uber

As summer temperatures climb, riders will now face non-AC rides unless they choose to tip drivers to turn it on (File/Representational Image)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In Hyderabad, cab drivers have launched a ‘No AC’ campaign starting Monday to protest against the low fares offered by ride-hailing platforms such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido. The protest follows a boycott of rides to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, with drivers highlighting financial losses caused by the current fare structures.
 
The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) announced the campaign via a post on X, stating: “Cab drivers in Hyderabad to begin ‘No AC Campaign’ from March 24.”
 
The TGPWU is demanding that cab aggregators adopt a uniform fare system—similar to government-mandated prepaid taxi fares—that accounts for fuel costs, vehicle maintenance, and fair compensation for drivers.
 
 
TGPWU president Shaik Salahuddin emphasised the disparity between the fares paid to drivers and the actual cost of operations. “There is a difference of close to Rs 300–400 between the fares charged by aggregators and prepaid taxis. Drivers often wait 3–4 hours at the airport for a return trip and pay 30 per cent commission to the app companies, leaving them with minimal earnings," he was quoted as saying by Telangana Today.
 

Rising heat, rising costs

 
As summer temperatures climb, riders will now face non-AC rides unless they choose to tip drivers to turn it on. The union noted that operating with AC increases fuel consumption, pushing costs to Rs 16–18 per km, while drivers earn only Rs 10–12 per km under current aggregator pricing.

Also Read

startup funding investment

CorporatEdge raises Rs 100 cr equity fund from Carpedium Capital for growth

Popular playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar suspected to have attempted suicide on March 2

Singer Kalpana Raghavendar hospitalised after suspected suicide attempt

Revanth Reddy, Telangana CM

Telangana govt enforces Telugu as compulsory subject in all schools

Amgen

Amgen opens $200 million technology and innovation hub in Hyderabad

medicine, Drugs

Drugmaker Amgen to invest $200 million in India site: CEO Robert Bradway

 
The TGPWU has urged customers to support drivers by tipping for AC services and understanding the financial strain many drivers face.
 
Meanwhile, some drivers are reportedly planning to surrender their vehicles to the Road Transport Authority (RTA) in protest, according to Telangana Today.
 
The TGPWU has also called on the Telangana government to step in and regulate the pricing policies of cab aggregators, ensuring fair and uniform charges that protect driver livelihoods.
 
This is not the first time such action has been taken—the union launched a similar ‘No AC’ campaign in April 2024, drawing attention to the growing discontent among gig workers in the transport sector.
 

More From This Section

Mt K Kapital

Mt K Kapital plans second real estate fund with Rs 2,500 crore corpus

Tata

Tata AutoComp to acquire IAC Sweden, strengthening European presence

DCDC Kidney Care, DCDC Health Services, ABC Impact, dialysis clinics India, kidney care, Temasek-backed investor, PPP healthcare, end-stage renal disease India, dialysis access India, IFU, ADB, SDG investment, Indian healthcare startups, Sugandhi Mat

DCDC Kidney Care receives Rs 150 crore investment from ABC Impact

PremiumAmit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India

Amazon cuts referral fees on 12 mn products to boost seller growth in India

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank taps Grant Thornton for fraud checks in accounting case

Topics : Hyderabad Ola Uber price hike Fuel BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon