'The Kerala Story' controversy: Why are state leaders mulling for a ban?

Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film deals with the story of a group of women from Kerala who were converted to Islam (either by force or were deceived) and who then went on to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

As the makers of 'The Kerala Story' gear up for its release on May 5, the film has found itself in the middle of a controversy. The official trailer of the film, which was released nearly a week ago, has created a stir with politicians coming forward to defend the state.