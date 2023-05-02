'The Kerala Story' controversy: Why are state leaders mulling for a ban?

As the makers of 'The Kerala Story' gear up for its release on May 5, the film has found itself in the middle of a controversy. The official trailer of the film, which was released nearly a week ago, has created a stir with politicians coming forward to defend the state.
Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film deals with the story of a group of women from Kerala who were converted to Islam (either by force or were deceived) and who then went on to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).
According to a report published in the Times of India, amid the raging controversy, the earlier claim of 32,000 girls missing from the state was changed to three women, who were brainwashed, converted, and sent on to carry out terror missions in India and abroad.
On Sunday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor commented on the ongoing feud, and taking to Twitter, he wrote, "It may be *your* Kerala story. It is not *our* Kerala story."
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also slammed the makers of the film, saying, "At first glance, the film appears to peddle lies aimed at creating communal polarisation and spreading hate propaganda against the state."
He further added, "Despite the issue of ‘love jihad’ being rejected by probe agencies, courts, and the Home Ministry, it was being raised in connection with Kerala only to “humiliate the state in front of the world”.
Also Read
The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted
Why has the upcoming movie 'The Kerala Story' courted controversy?
2023: Box office set to cash in on Khans, southern giants, Hollywood
TV broadcasters not buying big movies amid a drop in viewership: Report
All you need to know about Amul-Nandini controversy in poll-bound Karnataka
ADB exploring options to raise funds via rupee denominated bonds: President
Nations conveyed 'concerns' over presence of terrorists in Afghan: UN chief
Over 29,000 government jobs given to youths so far: Punjab CM Mann
SC to hear plea challenging remission of convicts in Bilkis case on May 9
'Neighbourhood First': Maldives gets two Made in India warships
Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly VD Satheesan also slammed the film saying that 'The Kerala Story' should not be granted permission for screening.
According to a recent Indian Express report, while the director of the film claims he has evidence to support the number of missing girls, he hasn't shared any document publically to back his claim so far. In an interview on the YouTube channel ‘Festival of Bharat’, Sen claimed that in 2010, then chief minister Oommen Chandy tabled a report in the Kerala Assembly that said, “Every year approximately 2,800-3,200 girls were being converted to Islam”. Sen further added, “Just calculate this number for ten years and that gives you 32,000 to 33,000 girls” – the number quoted in his film."
On Tuesday, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was moved in the Kerala High Court against certain statements in the teaser and trailer of the controversial film, 'The Kerala Story'. The PIL sought the court set aside the certificate for public display given to the movie by the censor board.
After hearing brief arguments, the High Court has listed the matter to be heard on May 5, the same date on which the film is set to hit the big screens.