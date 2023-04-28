G20 event has potential to promote J-K as tourism destination: Official

The upcoming G20 event in Jammu and Kashmir has the potential to promote the Union territory as a global tourism destination, Tourism department secretary Abid Rasheed Shah said here on Friday.

"There is a very important event that is going to be organised in J-K in the last week of May. The third tourism working group meeting of the G20 countries is going to be held in Kashmir," Shah told reporters here.

The Tourism department held a model G20 summit -- a prelude to the main event which is scheduled to take place from May 22-24. The prelude event was attended by more than 60 students from various colleges and universities.

The Tourism secretary said it is a massive event for J-K and has the potential to promote J-K tourism at the international level.

The general public of Jammu and Kashmir, including students, are widely participating in various events in the run-up to the main meet.

Tourism is the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir's economy and the maximum share of the Union territory's GDP comes from tourism, he said.

Also Read G20 meet will help India maximise its potential in tourism sector: Minister Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance G20 foreign ministers' meeting today: Schedule, agenda, other details here Government has prepared atlas of adventure tourism activities: Official Centre has sanctioned 11 new nursing colleges for Tamil Nadu: Subramanian Delhi, Haryana officials to coordinate over Yamuna clean-up: L-G office G20 India to ensure largest-ever youth participation in Y20 summits: Thakur Softone unveils 'Re-Hear', India's first ultra-modern hearing machine Moment Iyer was injured, you had to look in Rahane's direction: Shastri