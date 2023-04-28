close

G20 event has potential to promote J-K as tourism destination: Official

The Tourism secretary said it is a massive event for J-K and has the potential to promote J-K tourism at the international level

Press Trust of India Srinagar
G20

G20

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 6:54 PM IST
The upcoming G20 event in Jammu and Kashmir has the potential to promote the Union territory as a global tourism destination, Tourism department secretary Abid Rasheed Shah said here on Friday.

"There is a very important event that is going to be organised in J-K in the last week of May. The third tourism working group meeting of the G20 countries is going to be held in Kashmir," Shah told reporters here.

The Tourism department held a model G20 summit -- a prelude to the main event which is scheduled to take place from May 22-24. The prelude event was attended by more than 60 students from various colleges and universities.

The Tourism secretary said it is a massive event for J-K and has the potential to promote J-K tourism at the international level.

The general public of Jammu and Kashmir, including students, are widely participating in various events in the run-up to the main meet.

Tourism is the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir's economy and the maximum share of the Union territory's GDP comes from tourism, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : tourism Jammu and Kashmir G20 meeting

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

