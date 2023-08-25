G20 ministerial meeting concludes with focus on MSMEs, global value chains

The two-day G20 Trade Ministerial concluded on Friday, reaching consensus on matters such as the digitalisation of trade documents, increased access to information for small businesses, and mapping global value chains (GVCs) to identify critical sectors and products. However, a joint communique remained unattained.

All G20 member nations 'unanimously agreed' on the outcome document, save for a disagreement over 'one paragraph' related to 'geopolitical issues' concerning the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, referenced from the G20 Bali Leaders' Declaration in November last year.

The G20 nations approved the voluntary and non-binding "G20 Generic Framework for Mapping GVCs." This framework is founded on elements like collecting timely, high-quality sector-level data, and voluntarily provided firm-level data, as well as the use of models and indicators for key insights from such GVC data.

Under the 'Jaipur Call for Action for enhancing MSMEs' access to information', the ministers requested the International Trade Center (ITC), Geneva to collaborate on a detailed implementation plan with UNCTAD and the World Trade Organisation (WTO). This collaboration aims at upgrading ITC's Global Trade Helpdesk to address the informational gaps faced by MSMEs.

The G20 nations also pinpointed 'high-level principles on digitalisation of trade documents' and enunciated 10 comprehensive principles that encompass an effective shift to paperless trade. "These principles will provide guidance to the countries in implementing measures related to the cross-border exchange of electronic trade-related data and documents, emphasising the need for a secure, interoperable and transparent paperless cross-border trade environment," read an official statement from the department of commerce.

Besides these three 'distinct, concrete and action-oriented deliverables', the 17-page outcome document includes a general consensus on trade for growth and prosperity, a collective commitment to WTO reform, efforts to fortify trade through resilient global value chains, and plans to build future-ready global supply chains and render them shockproof.

"Every country in the room has agreed on the three annexes in totality. These outcomes are related to trade, for the collective good of international trade and all of humanity. Only one paragraph, out of the 17-page document, is an area where we could not get consensus due to obvious reasons," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said after the Trade and Investment Ministerial meeting in Jaipur.

Russia opposed the inclusion of the geopolitical paragraph in the Jaipur outcome document, claiming that it does not align with the G20 mandate, even though the country agreed with the rest of the text. China separately noted that the G20 Trade Ministerial is not the proper forum to discuss geopolitical matters.

"The outcome that we have come up with today, agreed by the entire group of ministers, is actually one of the most significant outcomes in the G20. It's an outcome document and chair summary. It has several new elements which were not part of the G20 agenda before and can become the framework or guiding principle, through which we can see significant progress in international trade and growth of the world economy," Goyal stated.

The ministerial meeting occurred against the backdrop of the global challenges that international trade growth has been facing. This includes supply chain disruptions resulting from the US-China trade war, the Covid-19 pandemic, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, highlighting the need for resilience.

The trade minister also reaffirmed the outcomes of MC12, where all WTO members pledged to work towards the essential reform of the WTO to enhance all its functions. "We note the ongoing discussions on Dispute Settlement reform, and remain committed to conducting discussions with a view to having a fully and well-functioning Dispute Settlement System, accessible to all members by 2024," the outcome document stated.