Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Fresh corporate NPS subscribers decline 26.1% between January-June

A cumulative total of 77,140 new subscribers embraced the NPS under the corporate component this year, a drop from 104,447 last year

Photo: Shutterstock

Representative Image (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 8:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday revealed a 26.1 per cent decline in the number of new subscribers adopting the National Pension System (NPS) among corporate employees between January and June 2023, in comparison to the same period the previous year.

A cumulative total of 77,140 new subscribers embraced the NPS under the corporate component this year, a drop from 104,447 last year. Corporate subscribers are primarily voluntary and consist mainly of employees from both central and state public sector undertakings, along with those from the private sector.

On the other hand, the number of new NPS subscribers under the central government component saw an increase of 25 per cent to 82,608, up from 66,045 in the period under consideration. Since the central government mandates NPS for all its new employees, experts view the subscription figures at this level as an indication of employment generation by the public sector.

Similarly, the number of new subscribers under the state government component grew by 7.1 per cent to 234,584 between January and June 2023, compared to 218,698 in the corresponding period last year. However, these figures cannot be used as an exact metric for employment generation by the public sector, as a few states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab reverted to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) last year. Therefore, it is important to recognise that the data may not provide a fully accurate picture of the situation in those states.

Also Read

You have time till 11 July to opt for higher pension: All you need to know

Govt will set up a committee to review pension scheme: FM tells Parliament

TCS bags 10-yr contract for managing Teacher's Pension Scheme in Eng, Wales

Panel to review pension scheme: Difference between NPS and OPS explained

NPS adoption by CPSEs decreases 42.5% to a five-month low in May

India's foreign exchange reserve falls to near 2-month low of $595 billion

India and Greece to boost defence cooperation, finish migration pact

Weekly G-Sec auction: Cut off yield on 5 year bond higher than 10 year

RBI guv Shaktikanta Das asks NBFCs to reduce reliance on bank borrowing

Investment in road, highways key to sustaining economic growth: Report

Topics : National Pension System NPS scheme NSO

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon