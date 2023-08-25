Fresh corporate NPS subscribers decline 26.1% between January-June

Data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday revealed a 26.1 per cent decline in the number of new subscribers adopting the National Pension System (NPS) among corporate employees between January and June 2023, in comparison to the same period the previous year.

A cumulative total of 77,140 new subscribers embraced the NPS under the corporate component this year, a drop from 104,447 last year. Corporate subscribers are primarily voluntary and consist mainly of employees from both central and state public sector undertakings, along with those from the private sector.

On the other hand, the number of new NPS subscribers under the central government component saw an increase of 25 per cent to 82,608, up from 66,045 in the period under consideration. Since the central government mandates NPS for all its new employees, experts view the subscription figures at this level as an indication of employment generation by the public sector.

Similarly, the number of new subscribers under the state government component grew by 7.1 per cent to 234,584 between January and June 2023, compared to 218,698 in the corresponding period last year. However, these figures cannot be used as an exact metric for employment generation by the public sector, as a few states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab reverted to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) last year. Therefore, it is important to recognise that the data may not provide a fully accurate picture of the situation in those states.