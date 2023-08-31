G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the city

New Delhi is going to host the G20 Summit from September 9 to 10 at Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandapam. Several heads of state and government, along with other delegates, are expected to visit the capital for the summit. The list of those expected to arrive includes names like US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Delhi Police and Delhi government have been announcing several measures as a part of the preparations. In this, major traffic restrictions have also been put in place.

G20 Summit: What is open and what will be closed?

The Delhi government has ordered all government offices and educational bodies in the city to remain closed on the summit days.

Private offices, which function on Saturday and Sunday, have also been asked to remain shut. Moreover, commercial and financial establishments (including shops and banks) situated within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Police District will remain closed during this period, including markets such as Connaught Place and Khan Market.

What are the traffic restrictions in Delhi because of the G20 Summit?

The Delhi Police, earlier this month, released a traffic advisory for the period of the summit.

According to the advisory, the entire area inside Ring Road will be considered a "Regulated Zone".

New Delhi district will be termed the "Controlled Zone 1" from 5 a.m. on September 8 to 11:59 p.m. on September 10. Parts of North and Central Delhi, around Rajghat, DDU Marg, ISBT Kashmere Gate, IP flyover, and Shanti Van Chowk, will be treated as "Controlled Zone 2".

Non-destined vehicles will not be allowed to enter the city and will be diverted towards Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternative routes.

Will taxis, autos and buses be available during the G20 Summit in Delhi?

Three-seater rickshaws (TSRs) and taxis will be allowed outside the New Delhi district on the road network.

The buses already present in Delhi will operate on Ring Road and towards the borders of Delhi. These will be allowed to exit from Delhi.

According to the advisory, general traffic, including all types of commercial vehicles and buses already present in Delhi, shall be allowed on Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

However, taxis can only enter New Delhi District if they show valid hotel bookings.

Residents, authorised vehicles and essential service providers will have to carry documents to prove their identity.

What route should I take during the G20 Summit in Delhi?

If the travel is unavoidable, the commuters can take the following routes:

North-South corridor: Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-Delhi-Meerut Expressway-Noida Link Road-Pusta Road-Yudhistir Setu-ISBT Kashmere Gate-Ring Road-Majnu Ka Tila

Or:

AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Ring Road-Brar Square-Naraina Flyover-Rajouri Garden Junction-Ring Road-Punjabi Bagh Junction-Ring Road-Azad Pur Chowk

East-West corridor: From Sun Dial/DND Flyover-Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Moolchand Underpass-AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Ring Road-Brar Square-Naraina flyover.

Or:

From Yudhisthir Setu-Ring Road-Chandgi Ram Akhara-Mall Road-Azad Pur Chowk-Ring Road-Lala Jagat Narayan Marg

What if I have a flight or train between Sep 8 and 10?

Delhi Traffic Police has said that the movement of passengers to the airport, New Delhi, and Old Delhi railway stations will be facilitated.

However, to avoid hassle, the travellers are requested to use the metro to commute between September 8 and 10.

Are there any restrictions on the Delhi Metro during the G20 Summit in Delhi?

Metro will remain available for all commuters between September 8 and 10. However, boarding and deboarding at the Supreme Court will not be permitted from 5 a.m. on September 8 to 11 p.m. on September 10.

How can I keep track of traffic routes during the G20 Summit in Delhi?

The Delhi Police on Tuesday introduced a virtual help desk to help delegates and other tourists visiting the national capital during the G20 Summit get real-time traffic updates for commuting in the city.

"Our mission is to ensure a smooth and seamless travel experience for residents and visitors alike during this historic event," the traffic police said on its help desk.

The help desk, https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/dtpg20info, has the facility of essential maps, police services, social media updates and medical facilities.

"As world leaders gather to address global challenges, our website will provide you with traffic information, road closures, alternative routes, and travel advisories to help you navigate the city efficiently and avoid potential delays," it added.