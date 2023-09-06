G20 Summit: IndiGo notifies passengers about flight cancellations

IndiGo on Wednesday said passengers have been notified about flight cancellations at the Delhi airport in connection with G20 Summit.

"Due to the G20 Summit 2023 taking place in New Delhi, IndiGo is offering one-time waivers for passengers travelling to and from Delhi between September 8 to 11, 2023," the airline said in a statement.

It did not provide details about the number of flights that are likely to be affected.

G20 Summit will be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

"Customers are being offered the option of rescheduling or cancelling their flights with refunds. Passengers have been notified about flight cancellations and to schedule changes in advance," the statement said.

Scores of flights are likely to be affected at the Delhi airport and airlines are offering waiver of charges for customers planning to reschedule their travel dates.

On Tuesday, officials in the know said airlines are making adjustments to their flight operations and select flights are being cancelled or rescheduled. One of the officials said that around 120 flights are likely to be impacted during the September 8-10 period.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, in the national capital is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,300 flights daily.

On August 26, DIAL said it had received requests from airlines for cancellation of 80 departing and as many arriving domestic flights during three days from September 8.