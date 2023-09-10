Confirmation

G20 Summit: World leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

After paying tributes to the Mahatma, the leaders will also sign on the 'Peace Wall' at the Leaders' Lounge

Rajghat

Modi welcomed the dignitaries with an 'angrakha' (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 9:06 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received G20 leaders at Rajghat where they will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.
United Nations Secretary General Antnio Guterres and IMF head Kristalina Georgieva were amongst the first to reach the venue.
Modi welcomed the dignitaries with an 'angrakha'.
After paying tributes to the Mahatma, the leaders will also sign on the 'Peace Wall' at the Leaders' Lounge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Mahatma Gandhi G20 summit

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 9:06 AM IST

