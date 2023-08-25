Confirmation

G20 trade ministers in tow, Goyal asks Chinese minister about dumping goods

To the Chinese trade minister, Wang Showen, Goyal inquired whether China regretted India's decision not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal

Asit Ranjan Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 9:36 PM IST
At the G20 trade ministers' session during the B20 event, the audience was in for a surprise. India's trade minister, Piyush Goyal, took on the dual role of moderator and devil's advocate, posing tough questions to his international counterparts.

To the Chinese trade minister, Wang Showen, Goyal inquired whether China regretted India's decision not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal.

“China-India trade relationship is growing rapidly. Last year, our bilateral trade reached $130 billion. If there had been a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between China and India, either bilaterally or in an RCEP context, the trade potential existing between the two countries could have been much further exploited. It would benefit both our peoples. It's your decision whether you will join RCEP, but the doors will always be open to India,” Showen responded.

Goyal retorted, “We are already concerned about bilateral trade, even though $130 billion is largely skewed in favour of China. The Indian industry feels that entering the RCEP would have increased trade but also exacerbated the trade deficit. We just can't seem to comprehend your pricing. How can you supply goods at less than the raw material cost?”

Showen avoided giving a direct answer, congratulating Goyal on India's success in maintaining a global trade balance, despite deficits with certain countries like China.

Complimenting USTR Katherine Tai on their working relationship, Goyal asked if other countries should emulate the template set by India and the US for resolving WTO disputes bilaterally. The two nations had recently agreed to settle six out of seven WTO disputes outside the court.

Tai affirmed the pattern, emphasising the need for political alignment and commitment to resolve issues.

Goyal also questioned EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis on whether the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) would threaten open borders and trade expansion. Dombrovskis assured that the measure was designed to be non-discriminatory and compatible with the WTO.

Turning to Switzerland's state secretary for economic affairs, Helene Budliger Artieda, who leads the talks for an FTA with India on behalf of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), Goyal highlighted opportunities for innovation in the pharmaceutical sector. He expressed anticipation for further innovative partnerships with Swiss companies.

Artieda responded positively, acknowledging Switzerland's interest in India and expressing hope for a successful conclusion to negotiations.

 
Topics : RCEP Piyush Goyal Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership G20

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 9:30 PM IST

