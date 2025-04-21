Monday, April 21, 2025 | 10:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Gadkari mulls law for sound of Indian musical instrument as vehicle horns

Gadkari mulls law for sound of Indian musical instrument as vehicle horns

Nitin Gadkari said India has surpassed Japan to become the world's third-largest automobile market, following the US and China

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari noted that India gets maximum revenue from exports of two-wheeler vehicles and cars. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said he is planning to bring a law under which only the sound of Indian musical instruments can be used as a horn for vehicles.

Addressing the 78th Foundation Year Celebration of Navbharat Times, Gadkari said, "I am planning to make a law that horns of all vehicles should be in Indian musical instruments so that it is pleasant to hear. Flute, tabla, violin, harmonium."  The transport sector contributes to 40 per cent of the air pollution in the country, he said, adding that the Modi government is promoting vehicles that run on green and bio-fuel, including methanol, ethanol.

 

Gadkari noted that India gets maximum revenue from exports of two-wheeler vehicles and cars.

According to him, in 2014, the Indian automobile sector was valued at Rs 14 trillion, which has now grown to Rs 22 trillion.

Gadkari said India has surpassed Japan to become the world's third-largest automobile market, following the US and China.

Gadkari further pointed out that running a newspaper is difficult as the owner has to raise money from advertisement to meet its operational expenses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumRatan Tata will no-contest clause, Ratan Tata estate planning, Indian wills no-contest clause, Ratan Tata inheritance news, probate Ratan Tata will, Indian business families estate planning, no-contest clause India legal, Ratan Tata Tata Sons shares,

No-contest clause in Ratan Tata's will raises questions on legal validity

Supreme Court

We should maintain decorum of institution: SC over BJP MP's remarks

Delhi heat, heat wave

Delhi govt unveils Heat Action Plan 2025 amid soaring temperatures

PremiumFlight

Monsoon likely to further delay Delhi airport's runway refurbishment

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Govt tells HC it sought info from UK on Rahul Gandhi citizenship claim

Topics : Nitin Gadkari United States Automobile

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon