Business Standard
Home / India News / Gain Bitcoin scam case: CBI summons audit firm employee Gaurav Mehta

Gain Bitcoin scam case: CBI summons audit firm employee Gaurav Mehta

Officials said all aspects related to the alleged involvement of Mehta in the scam are being looked into and the CBI may expand the scope of its investigation

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) swung into action hours after the Enforcement Directorate, investigating the money laundering aspect, launched raids at the Mehta's residence | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 6:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The CBI on Wednesday summoned Gaurav Mehta, an audit company employee, to appear before it as soon as possible in connection with the Rs 6,600-crore Gain Bitcoin ponzi scam case, officials said.

The central probe agency had registered three cases related to the scam last month on the Supreme Court orders issued last year, officials said.

Mehta was summoned by the CBI, a day after his name cropped up in purported tapes of Maharashtra political leaders discussing the encashment of the cryptocurrency worth crores.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) swung into action hours after the Enforcement Directorate, investigating the money laundering aspect, launched raids at the Mehta's residence in Chhattisgarh.

 

The apex court handed over cases registered against Variable Tech Pvt Ltd across the country to the CBI in December 2023.

"During the investigation, it shall be open to the CBI to club/consolidate any one or more of the FIRs," the top court had said.

More From This Section

Visibility dropped in parts of Delhi as the air quality index soared to 418 on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

At 122, harmful AQI days in 2024 six more than last year

Partha Chatterjee

Cal HC delivers split verdict on bail plea to Partha Chatterjee, 4 others

Maharashtra elections

Maharashtra polls: From vandalism to cash seizures, key highlights of the day

Scheme reset may not shake govt's FY25 fiscal maths

Govt urges southern states to fast-track implementation of central schemes

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Delhi Pollution

Every Delhi-NCR family hit by pollution-related health problems: Survey

The apex court had clarified that "in the event that chargesheets have already been filed by the local police in connection with any of the FIR, this shall not preclude the CBI from conducting further investigation and thereafter file chargesheets or supplementary chargesheets as the case may be".

Officials said all aspects related to the alleged involvement of Mehta in the scam are being looked into and the CBI may expand the scope of its investigation.

At least 10 FIRs have been registered by police in various states, including Delhi, against Variable Tech Pvt Ltd, Late Amit Bhardwaj, Ajay Bhardwaj and others for allegedly collecting Bitcoins worth around Rs 6,600 crore from gullible people through their Multi-Level-Marketing scheme with false promises of 10 per cent monthly return in the form of the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoins, a cryptocurrency, are not controlled by any central bank of any country.

The alleged role of Mehta surfaced on Tuesday when the BJP in poll-bound Maharashtra played purported voice notes of NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, alleging attempts were being made to encash Bitcoins to influence the elections.

The allegations have been denied by Sule and Patole.

Voting for Maharashtra Assembly elections took place on Wednesday with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance facing challenge from the NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UT) and Congress alliance known as Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Mehta's name was also mentioned by former IPS officer Ravindranath Patil who was arrested in a 2018 cryptocurrency "fraud" case being probed by the Pune Police.

Patil claimed Mehta shared with him on the Signal app as many as 10 voice notes purportedly of Sule, Patole, and IPS officers Amitabh Gupta (ex-Pune Police commissioner) and Bhagyashree Navtake who was the DCP (cyber) in Pune when he was arrested.

In his complaint sent to the Election Commission via email, Patil said according to the chats, he claims to possess, it appears that hundreds of Bitcoins worth billions of rupees may have been pumped in the assembly polls and the previous Lok Sabha elections.

It also appears that Mehta currently possesses misappropriated Bitcoins, amounting to hundreds of crores of rupees, Patil has said in the complaint.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

CBI

CBI chargesheets accused for deceiving investors in fraud deposit scheme

P Chidambaram, Chidambaram

INX Media Case: Delhi HC seeks CBI's stand on Chidambaram's plea to defer

S M Khan

Distinguished IIS officer S M Khan dies at 67 after brief illness

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

No criminal conspiracy by ICICI officials in NDTV loan repayment case: CBI

ongc

ONGC ex-manager Sonkar convicted in graft case after 16 year trial

Topics : Bitcoin CBI Bitcoin in India Central Bureau of Investigation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 6:34 AM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly elections LIVELatest News LIVEIND vs AUS Tests full scheduleMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon