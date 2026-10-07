NCLT approves record 107 resolution plans in Q2FY27 despite constraints

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a record 107 resolution plans in the second quarter of financial year 2026–27, its highest quarterly performance, despite the challenges of vacancies and infrastructure constraints, the tribunal said on Wednesday.

The 107 plans approved between July and September involved an aggregate approved amount of over ₹11,071 crore, according to data released by the tribunal.

The figure marks a sharp improvement over the 60 plans approved in the corresponding quarter of FY26, 57 in Q2FY25, 82 in FY24, 47 in FY23 and 20 in FY22.

The approvals in the latest quarter also take the total number of resolution plans approved by the NCLT in the first half of FY27 to 185, with 78 plans having been cleared in the April–June quarter.

The cumulative number of resolution plans approved by NCLT benches since the implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has now reached 1,735 as of September 30, 2026.

The tribunal's data show that the Mumbai bench accounted for the highest number of approvals during the second quarter, at 35, followed by the Principal Bench and New Delhi bench with 29 and the Chandigarh bench with nine.

The Ahmedabad bench approved eight plans, whereas the Indore and Kolkata benches cleared six and five plans, respectively.

The NCLT said the improvement came despite a continuing inflow of applications seeking approval of resolution plans.

As of September 30, 294 resolution plans were pending consideration, while orders had been reserved in another 41 cases, taking the number of matters at these two stages to 335.

This represents a reduction from the 363 applications awaiting approval noted by the Supreme Court in April this year while considering concerns over delays in the approval of resolution plans.

The tribunal attributed the improved performance to measures aimed at strengthening case-flow management and better utilisation of judicial resources. It has introduced a new framework for registration and listing of cases to bring greater uniformity in registry practices and ensure systematic preparation of cause lists.

The framework provides for prioritisation of older pending matters, including IBC admission cases and applications relating to approval of resolution plans. Special benches are also being constituted where required, while workloads are being redistributed to maximise available court time.

The NCLT has also introduced e-Inspection and e-Certified Copy services, allowing lawyers, litigants and other stakeholders faster access to judicial records and certified copies. These measures form part of its wider digital transformation, including the revamped NCLT website and implementation of e-Courts 2.0.

However, the tribunal continues to face a shortage of members. Against a sanctioned strength of 62 members, including the president, the present working strength is 48, leaving 14 vacancies.

Of the 16 benches functioning across the country, 13 courts are operating on a full-day basis and 18 on a half-day basis. Four more members are due to demit office by the end of 2026.

Since January 2025, no new member has been appointed to the tribunal.

The NCLT said it remains focused on timely disposal and efficient case management despite these institutional constraints, while seeking to make optimal use of its available judicial and administrative resources.