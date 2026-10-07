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Home / India News / Traffic curbs near Kashmere Gate as INDIA bloc holds protest over SIR row

Traffic curbs near Kashmere Gate as INDIA bloc holds protest over SIR row

The Delhi Traffic Police said traffic may be diverted or regulated on Boulevard Road, Ring Road, S P Marg and N S Marg during the protest

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains, Traffic, Traffic jam

Motorists heading towards Kashmere Gate, Old Delhi and adjoining areas have been advised to use alternate routes and exercise caution (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 3:38 PM IST

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Traffic movement in and around Kashmere Gate is likely to be affected on Wednesday as the Delhi constituents of the INDIA bloc will hold a joint protest outside the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office against the ongoing SIR exercise, police said.

The Delhi Traffic Police said traffic may be diverted or regulated on Boulevard Road, Ring Road, S P Marg and N S Marg during the protest.

Lothian Road may also be closed, the advisory said.

The protest is scheduled to be held from 12 pm to 3.30 pm outside the Delhi CEO's office at the Old St Stephen's College Building in Kashmere Gate.

 

The traffic police advised commuters to plan their journeys, allow additional travel time and avoid Lothian Road, S P Marg, N S Marg and Boulevard Road wherever possible.

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Buses and other vehicles may be diverted through Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road), Shanti Van Chowk, Hanuman Mandir, Chhata Rail, Mori Gate Gole Chakkar and Pul Dufferin, depending on traffic conditions, it said.

Motorists heading towards Kashmere Gate, Old Delhi and adjoining areas have been advised to use alternate routes and exercise caution, the advisory warned.

The Delhi constituents of the INDIA bloc are protesting against the SIR exercise and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The decision to hold the joint protest was taken at a meeting attended by representatives of the Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), among others, according to a statement issued by the Delhi Congress on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi Traffic Police Traffic safety Delhi traffic Opposition

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First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 3:38 PM IST