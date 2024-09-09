Business Standard
Home / India News / Heavy rain over last few days lead to closure of over 60 roads in Himachal

Heavy rain over last few days lead to closure of over 60 roads in Himachal

As many as 17 power schemes are also disrupted in the state, the SEOC said

Heavy Rainfall

Himachal Pradesh's rainfall deficit since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 27 stands at 21 per cent, with the state receiving 524.1 mm rainfall against an average of 663.9 mm | Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 60 roads have been blocked in Himachal Pradesh following rains in the past days, officials said on Monday.
A maximum of 30 roads were closed in Shimla, 16 in Mandi, 10 in Kangra, two in Kullu and one each in Kinnaur, Una, Sirmaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts, the state emergency operation centre (SEOC) said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
As many as 17 power schemes are also disrupted in the state, the SEOC said.
Light rains lashed few parts of the state since Sunday evening. Kasauli was the wettest, recording 25 mm of rain followed by 18.6 mm in Shimla, 16 mm in Jubbarhatti, 12.3 mm in Kufri, 12.2 mm in Naina Devi, 8.4 mm in Solan, 5.2 mm in Berthin and 5 mm in Dalhousie.
 
Himachal Pradesh's rainfall deficit since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 27 stands at 21 per cent, with the state receiving 524.1 mm rainfall against an average of 663.9 mm.
A total of 158 people have died in rain-related incidents during the ongoing monsoon season from June 27 till September 7, while 30 are still missing. The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,305 crore, the officials added.
Of the 158 rain related deaths, 39 died after falling from height, 27 drowned, 26 died due to snake bite, 23 in cloudburst, 17 were electrocuted, eight were killed in flash floods, six in landslides, one in lightning and 11 died of other reasons, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

DNA is what chemists call a “molecule” and its full name is deoxyribonucleic acid. Unlike other convoluted chemical names, from which we can safely look the other way, scientists are making claims about DNA that are frightening and difficult to ignor

Best of BS Opinion: Warning signs, enabling environments and more

PremiumHimachal Assembly

Himachal's fiscal condition is a lesson for states in what not to do

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Over 60 roads blocked in Himachal Pradesh following heavy rains today

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Sukhwinder Singh

State govt to bear only 28% of Shimla's Ropeway project: Himachal CM Sukhu

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Sukhwinder Singh

Explained: Himachal's financial woes and efforts to regain fiscal control

Topics : Himachal Pradesh heavy rains Rainfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder case LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon