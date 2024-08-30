Bombay HC likely to ban use of PoP idols for Ganesh Chaturthi festival

The use of PoP idols during religious festivals have raised growing environmental concerns. (Photo: PTI)

The Bombay High Court on Friday orally observed that it may impose a ban on the use of plaster of Paris (PoP) for Ganesh Chaturthi idols across Maharashtra. The observation was made by the bench, comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar.

The bench also criticised the civic body of Mumbai -- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) -- for its inability to enforce a ban on PoP idol production, despite the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) issuing clear guidelines against its use since 2020. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The court was hearing the matter over a public interest litigation filed by a group of citizens and clay idol makers.

When an advocate argued that the ban could halt the entire festival, the bench discussed the implications and decided to adjourn the matter for further hearing at 2:30 pm.

PoP contaminates water

The use of PoP idols during religious festivals has raised growing environmental concerns due to their immersion in water, which contributes significantly to pollution. PoP is a quick-setting material made from gypsum. It is used widely in construction, art, and craft due to its ease of use but poses significant concerns for the environment due to the chemicals present in it, which can impact the aquatic ecosystem and the quality of water.

In response, the central pollution control body had mandated a complete ban on the use of PoP “due to the extreme and irreparable water pollution caused by the immersion of these idols in natural water bodies”.

During the hearing, the court directed the Maharashtra government to obtain a copy of the order issued by the Nagpur bench of the High Court on August 28, in order to issue a well-informed ruling. The Nagpur bench's order had emphasised the need for "strict compliance” with the CPBC rules.

Ganesh Chaturthi, the Hindu festival that pays tribute to deity Ganesha, will be celebrated on September 6.