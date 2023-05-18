Ganjam of Odisha awarded as best district for National Water Award 2022



Dibya Jyoti Parida, the Ganjam Collector, stated earlier on Tuesday that the date of the award ceremony is still unknown but will be announced in due course. Ganjam, the home district of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has been chosen by the Ministry of Jal Shakti as the best district for the fourth National Water Award-2022 because of its efforts to conserve water bodies.



The district administration constructed 268 check dams, 188 kilometres of link drains, and 1,200 kilometres of secondary drains, according to reports. During the award ceremony in New Delhi, the Ganjam district will receive a trophy and citation. Before submitting the final report to the Jal Shakti Ministry, the research team examined the operation of the "Pani Panchayat," as well as a number of rural tanks, small irrigation projects, and other water bodies in the region.

Ganjam as National Water Award: Official statements



According to Collector Parida, the administration has put "emphasis on conservation, groundwater recharge, efficient treatment and re-utilization of wastewater, huge plantation, and capacity creating in water management" into place in order to guarantee that the district's water resources are managed effectively. The Collector said that a group of researchers from the Central government reached the various water bodies in the region prior to February to check out the circumstance before declaring the award.

