IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 5 Live Score: India eye victory for a WTC final

Rohit Sharma led India would look to seal a World Test Championship final berth by winning the fourth and final match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23. If the match is drawn and Sri Lanka manage to beat New Zealand in the first match which is going in Christchurch, the Indian team would have to be dependent on the result of the second Test between the Kiwis and the Lankan Lions.

IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 5 Live Score

IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score



India- 571(1st Innings) Australia- 480 (1st Innings) Virat Kohli- 186 Usman Khawaja- 180 Shubman Gill- 128 Cameron Green- 114 Todd Murphy- 3/113 Ravichandran Ashwin- 6/91 Nathan Lyon- 3/151 Mohd Shami- 2/134



Also Read: IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 4 Highlights: Kohli's 186 gives India 91 run lead Australia, who are batting in the second innings, are yet to lose a wicket and have scored three runs having conceded a 91-run lead to the hosts at the end of the first innings of both teams. Ravichandran Ashwin and would be key for the hosts if they are to make a match out of it.

India Playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Australia Playing 11

Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon

