IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 5 Live Score: India eye victory for a WTC final
India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 5 Live Updates: The Indian team would be looking to get to the final of the World Test Championship by winning the match
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja during India vs Australia 4th Test. Photo: BCCI
Introduction
Rohit Sharma led India would look to seal a World Test Championship final berth by winning the fourth and final match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23. If the match is drawn and Sri Lanka manage to beat New Zealand in the first match which is going in Christchurch, the Indian team would have to be dependent on the result of the second Test between the Kiwis and the Lankan Lions.
IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 5 Live Score
Australia, who are batting in the second innings, are yet to lose a wicket and have scored three runs having conceded a 91-run lead to the hosts at the end of the first innings of both teams. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja would be key for the hosts if they are to make a match out of it.
IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score
Also Read: IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 4 Highlights: Kohli's 186 gives India 91 run lead
IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score
|India- 571(1st Innings)
|Australia- 480 (1st Innings)
|Virat Kohli- 186
|Usman Khawaja- 180
|Shubman Gill- 128
|Cameron Green- 114
|Todd Murphy- 3/113
|Ravichandran Ashwin- 6/91
|Nathan Lyon- 3/151
|Mohd Shami- 2/134
India Playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami
Australia Playing 11
Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon
India vs Australia fourth Test, Day 5 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the fifth day’s play of the fourth Test between hosts India and Australia live from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.READ LESS