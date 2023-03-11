LATEST NEWS

You are here: Home » Sports Â» India Australia Series Â» News
Refresh / Auto Refresh
  New Updates refresh icon

IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 3 Live Score: Kuhnemann gets Rohit, IND 75/1

IND vs AUS 4th Test: The fourth Test between India and Australia is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Aussies scored 480 in the first innings. India were 36/0 overnight

Topics
India vs Australia | India cricket team | Australia cricket team

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates. Photo: BCCI
India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates. Photo: BCCI

Introduction

The fourth Test between India and Australia is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first amidst the fanfare of the presence of the prime ministers of both countries. 
READ MORE

Key Events