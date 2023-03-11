Refresh / Auto Refresh
IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 3 Live Score: Kuhnemann gets Rohit, IND 75/1
IND vs AUS 4th Test: The fourth Test between India and Australia is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Aussies scored 480 in the first innings. India were 36/0 overnight
India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates. Photo: BCCI
Introduction
The fourth Test between India and Australia is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first amidst the fanfare of the presence of the prime ministers of both countries.
IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 3 Live Score
Batting first, the Aussies scored a mighty 480 thanks to centuries from Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green who scored 180 and 114 respectively. From India, Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers as he ended his day with figures of 6/91.
In their own innings, India are 68/0 in just 18 overs and the first session of play on Day 3 is underway. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are at the crease.
India playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami
Australia playing 11
Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon
India vs Australia fourth Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the third day's play of the fourth Test between hosts India and Australia live from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad