LATEST NEWS

You are here: Home » Sports Â» India Australia Series Â» News
Refresh / Auto Refresh
  New Updates refresh icon

IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Jadeja out, Bharat joins Kohli

India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day Live Updates: Resuming play from its overnight score of 289/3, Team India would look to add quick runs to get a result out of this game

Topics
India vs Australia | India cricket team | Australia cricket team

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja during India vs Australia 4th Test. Photo: BCCI
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja during India vs Australia 4th Test. Photo: BCCI

Introduction

After a great century from Shubman Gill and a half-century from Virat Kohli, who also occupies the crease presently, India managed to reach 289/3 at the end of day 3 of the fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. 
READ MORE

Key Events