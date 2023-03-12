Refresh / Auto Refresh
IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score: Jadeja out, Bharat joins Kohli
India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day Live Updates: Resuming play from its overnight score of 289/3, Team India would look to add quick runs to get a result out of this game
Topics India vs Australia | India cricket team | Australia cricket team
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja during India vs Australia 4th Test. Photo: BCCI
Introduction
After a great century from Shubman Gill and a half-century from Virat Kohli, who also occupies the crease presently, India managed to reach 289/3 at the end of day 3 of the fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 4 Live Score
|India Batting
|Australia Bowling
|Runs- 323
|Overs- 116
|Trail By- 157
|Wickets- 04
On the fourth day, the team would look to add quick runs to the table and take a lead of at least 100 runs by Tea to make the Aussies play again. Considering how Sri Lanka are playing against New Zealand, a result in its favour is a must for India.
With Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease, the quick run-scoring becomes highly possible. Australia on the other hand would look to make sure that they at least squeeze out a draw in this game if not a victory to head to the World Test Championships Final with a positive and moral boosting attitude. It is going to be a moving day for sure.
India Playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami
Australia Playing 11
Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon
India vs Australia fourth Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the fourth day’s play of the fourth Test between hosts India and Australia live from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
