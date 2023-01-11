Golden Globes 2023: Jeremy Allen wins Best TV Actor in a Musical, Comedy

The Golden Globe award for Best Television Actor -- Musical/Comedy Series was conferred upon Jeremy Allen White. Jeremy was feted for his work in the comedy drama series 'The Bear'.

In the show, Jeremy essayed the role of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, an award-winning New York City chef de cuisine, who returns to his hometown of Chicago to run his late brother Michael's failing restaurant.

The Best Television Actress -- Musical/Comedy Series award went to Quinta Brunson for her work in 'Abbott Elementary', which bagged another Golden Globe in the form of Tyler James Williams winning Best Supporting Actor -- Television Series.

She said in her speech, "I have to say thank you to Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacher, my co-producers who are just incredible and support my vision," Brunson said during her speech.

"It's just worth everything to be able to have two people support you. They're very white men, and they said, 'Okay, Quinta'.

"They let me get away with a lot."

