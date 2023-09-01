Confirmation

Get economically empowered, bring progress in life: President to students

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday met students and members of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) at Raj Bhavan in Chhattisgarh

Murmu, Droupadi Murmu

Photo: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn

Press Trust of India Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 11:36 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday met students and members of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) at Raj Bhavan in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur and asked them to utilize their full potential to bring about development.
PVTGs should empower themselves economically by availing the benefits of Central and state government schemes and contribute in the progress of the country, an official statement quoted her as saying.
"Before concluding her two-day visit to Chhattisgarh and leaving for Delhi this evening, the President interacted with students and members of PVTGs at the Governor House," it said.
The state has five PVTGs declared by the Centre comprising Abujmadia, Baiga, Kamar, Birhor and Hill Korva, while the Chhattisgarh government has given status of PVTGs to Pando and Bhunjia communities, it said.
The students should utilize their full potential and move forward in their life and also take their society ahead, the President said on the occasion.
Whenever she travels across the country, she definitely meets members of the PVTGs of the respective areas, the President said.

"We know that they (PVTGs) are educationally and socio-economically backward. Those who are weak in society should be encouraged to come forward. Today our country has reached on the moon. PVTGs should also progress," the President said.
"By availing the schemes of the Central and state governments, they should become economically empowered and contribute in the progress of the nation," she added.
During the interaction with the President, students spoke about their dreams and plans for the future.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

President of India Chhattisgarh

Sep 01 2023 | 11:36 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon