close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SC's notice on plea on video, voice notes to be taken as dying declarations

The family members did not even make a single attempt to call a medical practitioner for resuscitation of the victim or to even get her declares dead

ANI General News
Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Rajasthan Government on a petition raising the issue of whether video and voice notes can be treated as dying declarations or not and challenging the High Court which refused a plea seeking a court-monitored investigation or CBI probe in alleged honour killing case.

A bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia passed the order.

The petition has been moved by Uma Paliwal through advocates Utkarsh Singh, Md Tauheed Arsh, and Sureshan P.

The petitioner has challenged the Rajasthan High Court order of April 19, 2023, wherein directions for court-monitored re-investigation or investigation by CBI were sought in the alleged honour killing case.

On May 27, 2022, a case was registered at Jhallara in Udaipur district under various charges dealing with murder, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy.

The issue contended before the High Court was that the victim sent audio notes and a video to the petitioner apprehending that she will be killed for marrying out of her choice. The victim girl had sent voice notes apprehending her murder to one of the senior staff Uma Paliwal of the organization, the petition said.

Also Read

Google removes 'Smart Reply' suggestions from Voice app on Android, iOS

Washington turns to Wall Street to help rescue dying First Republic Bank

What are participatory notes?

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

NCLT issues notice to SpiceJet on aircraft lessor's bankruptcy petition

Was Sebi asleep as investors duped: Cong on 'no probe against' Adani

Rajasthan government transfers, posts over 70 IAS officers, six DC

Adani-Hindenburg row: Not investigating Adani group since 2016, Sebi to SC

Rajasthan's animal husbandry dept gearing up to fight lumpy skin disease

Tourism department plans tours of unexplored places in Delhi for students

The victim was a worker of Vishakha, an NGO working on a spectrum of issues relating to violence against women.

According to the petition, the victim on May 10, 2022, was brutally assaulted by her family members inside the institute Vishakha where she was working and thereafter she made a video of a Dying Declaration that "she will be killed today."

"On May 11, 2022, she made a phone call at 8.30 am saying that she'll be coming to Vishakha Institute where she was working but at 9.00 am she was found dead. After two hours her body was cremated without informing police and without conducting postmortem," the petitioner said.

The investigating authorities completed the entire investigation in 26 days and have arrayed only the mother of the victim as an accused while filling out the charge sheet only under Section 306 IPC, the petitioner pointed out and further submitted the investigating authorities failed to carry out a credible investigation and has behaved in an absolute partisan manner.

The petitioner now raised various questions in his plea including whether the video recorded by the victim after the assault takes place can be considered a dying declaration or not.

According to the petition, the chargesheet fails to explain the cause of death and the haste by the family members in disposing of the body of the victim without informing the police.

The family members did not even make a single attempt to call a medical practitioner for resuscitation of the victim or to even get her declares dead.

"The police has ignored the version stated by the victim stating apprehension of her death and has conveniently believed the version of the family members and other witnesses while making a mockery of the dying declaration and relegating it as a hyperbole," the petition said.

The petitioner raised the question of whether the investigating officer in its reply considered the dying declaration as a hyperbole justified.

"Whether after the assault has taken place on the victim, the dying declaration can only be recorded by a police officer, doctor or magistrate as stated by Investigating Officer," the petitioner raised the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Honour killing Supreme Court rajasthan

First Published: May 15 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Bank actively seeking ESG debt deals, says C Suisse's MD after takeover

Credit Suisse
5 min read

FMCG firms go for volume growth through higher grammage, price cuts

Third Covid-19 wave: Consumers prioritise purchasing only bare essentials
2 min read

Even after FTX's collapse, most influential crypto cos follow own rules

Sam Bankman Fried
7 min read

Suryoday SFB posts Q4 net profit of Rs 40 cr vs year-ago loss of Rs 48 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
1 min read

NuRe, Railtel tie up for passenger services app on revenue share basis

Passengers celebrate as Rajdhani Express, India's first luxury train, running between Howrah and New Delhi, completes 50 years
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

G20: 50 million people directly dependent on coal mining, says India

Results, Exam results
3 min read
Premium

Farmer groups flag crop loss risk if 27 popular pesticides banned

Pesticide
3 min read

LIVE updates: DK Shivakumar cancels Delhi visit amid Congress tussle

Congress
6 min read

Go First insolvency: NCLAT to pass order on lessors' petitions on May 22

Go First
1 min read

Delhi Board of School Education declares first-ever result of class 10, 12

Atishi Marlena
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon