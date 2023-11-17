Global South existed geographically, getting voice for first time: PM Modi

Laying emphasis on the importance of the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that it has always existed geographically but it is getting voice for first time due to joint efforts.

While addressing the inaugural session of the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit today, PM Modi said, "Geographically, the Global South has always existed, but it is getting a voice for the first time, and this is because of the joint efforts. We are more than 100 countries but our priorities are similar."

"Last year, during the G20 Summit, our attempt was to focus on the development of the people, by the people and for the people...," PM Modi said.

The 2nd Voice of Global South Summit is taking place in a virtual mode.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the topic of the Global South was also included in the New Delhi G20 Declaration, and got the consent from the global leaders at the G20 Leaders' Summit here in New Delhi in September.

"...In January this year, India organised the Voice of the Global South Summit for the first time. In more than two hundred G20 meetings held in different states of India, we gave prominence to the priorities of the Global South," said the Prime Minister in his opening remarks at the 2nd Voice of the Global South Summit.

"I cannot forget that historic moment when, because of India's efforts, the African Union got permanent membership in the G20..." PM Modi added.

As India is set to organise the Artificial Global Partnership Summit next month, the Prime Minister also spoke at length on artificial intelligence (AI) and said that India believes that new technology should not widen the gap between the Global North and the Global South.

In his remarks at the session, PM Modi said, "India believes that new technology should not widen the gap between the Global North and the Global South. During the times of Artificial Intelligence, it is important that technology should be used responsibly. To further promote this, next month, India will organise the Artificial Global Partnership Summit..."

Also Read WI vs IND 2nd ODI Playing 11: Samson replaces Kohli, Rohit rested WI vs IND 2nd T20 Playing 11: Bishnoi replaces Kuldeep Yadav in India's XI WhatsApp will now let you share voice status, here's how to post one WI vs IND 2nd T20 Highlights: Pooran, Hosein heroes; Windies win by 2 wkts IRE vs IND 2nd T20 Highlights: India win by 33 runs, take unassailable lead Over 26% of India affected by drought conditions, says US weather body We share Global South angst of not having voice at UNSC high table: India Cyclone 'Midhili' to bring rainfall in coastal West Bengal, Odisha on alert Kerala Tourism Investors Meet secures over Rs 15,000 cr in post-Covid boost Delhi's AQI close to 'severe plus'; odd-even rule may be imposed soon

The 2023 summit of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) will be held on December 12-14 here in the national capital. This summit will focus on various critical aspects of AI, including responsible AI, data governance, the future of work, innovation and commercialization.

The 2nd VOGSS (Voice of Global South Summit) would focus on sharing with countries of the Global South the key outcomes achieved in various G20 meetings over the course of India's Presidency. The challenges posed by global developments are also likely to be discussed.

Further, the Summit will serve as a platform to discuss ways to sustain the momentum generated towards our common aspiration of a more inclusive, representative and progressive world order.

The second VOGSS will be structured into 10 sessions. The inaugural and concluding sessions would be at the Head-of State / Government level, and hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The theme of the inaugural leaders' session is "Together, for Everyone's Growth, with Everyone's Trust" and that of the concluding leaders' session is "Global South: Together for One Future", the MEA said.

In January of this year, India held the first-ever virtual Voice of the Global South Summit (VOGSS).

The summit took place for over two days, and 125 nations from the Global South came together for this special endeavour to discuss their goals and points of view on one platform.