Goa government urges officials to tune in to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

In a social media post, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant praised Goa's role as a leader in adopting progressive governance practices that have been replicated nationally

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo: PTI)

The Goa government has instructed all heads of state departments to tune in to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat. In a circular issued by Shreyas D’Silva on Tuesday, Under Secretary of the General Administration Department, officials were encouraged to draw inspiration from the positive ideas and best practices shared during the broadcast. The circular emphasised that these insights could be implemented to enhance governance and service delivery in Goa.
 
The circular highlighted the significance of Mann Ki Baat as a platform for exchanging ideas and discussing daily governance issues. Hosted by PM Modi since October 2014, the programme focuses on government initiatives and social issues.
 
 
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), reinforcing the directive. “All Heads of Government Departments in Goa are directed to actively tune in to #MannKiBaat. Success stories and innovative practices shared in the programme should be considered for adoption to improve governance and enhance service delivery in Goa,” he wrote. 
 
The Chief Minister praised Goa’s role as a leader in adopting progressive governance practices that have been replicated nationally. In his post on X, he further mentioned, “Goa has been a pioneer in implementing progressive Governance practices that have been emulated at both state and national levels. Also, it is essential to continually seek inspiration and adopt innovative practices from across India, be it from individuals, organisations, or State initiatives.” This will further the government’s efforts to promote ‘Ease of Living’ and ‘Ease of Doing Business’, propelling the state toward achieving the vision of a ‘Swayampurna, Viksit Goa’, said Sawant.

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

