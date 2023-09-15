close
Goa govt launches taxi service app to facilitate easy travel for tourists

Speaking on the occasion, Sawant said the tourist footfall in the state will increase, once visitors are assured of their safety, and the introduction of the taxi app is a major step towards it

Goa's Curlies nightclub

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 3:24 PM IST
The Goa government on Friday launched a taxi service app through which people can book a cab online to travel anywhere within the coastal state.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched the "Goa Taxi App" in the presence of state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) chairman Ganesh Gaonkar and director of tourism Suneel Anchipaka.
Speaking on the occasion, Sawant said the tourist footfall in the state will increase, once visitors are assured of their safety, and the introduction of the taxi app is a major step towards it.
The app will also help bring down the travelling cost for tourists, who have been complaining about exorbitant taxi fares in the coastal state, he said.
Tourists were complaining that travelling to Goa from Mumbai by flight is cheaper than travelling to a hotel in the coastal state in a taxi, the chief minister said.
Khaunte said "Goa Taxi App" has been operational at the Manohar International Airport (MIA), Mopa since the last six months after its soft launch.

More than 500 tourist taxi operators have already joined the app and are satisfied with its performance, he said.
Operators affiliated with the app will get the benefits of various schemes, financial help for marriage and scholarships for their children.

Topics : Goa Taxi apps tourism

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 3:23 PM IST

