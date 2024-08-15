Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / 75,000 new medical seats to be added in next five years, says PM Modi

75,000 new medical seats to be added in next five years, says PM Modi

On the occasion of 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his government's commitment to reforms extends beyond the financial sectors alone

Narendra Modi, India PM, Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: X)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that 75,000 additional medical seats will be added over the next five years.
During his address from the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, he said that his government’s commitment to reforms extends beyond financial sectors alone.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Prime Minister said, “Around 25,000 youths every year go abroad for medical education and they go to such countries, I get surprised when I hear about them. So we have decided... 75,000 new seats will be created in the medical line in the next five years.”

 

On the occasion of 78th Independence Day, PM Modi said that a ‘Viksit Bharat’ should be a ‘healthy Bharat’.
 

More From This Section

RG Kar Hospital nurses protest after unidentified goons vandalise premises

RG Kar Hospital nurses protest after unidentified goons vandalise premises

Mob vandalises emergency building of Kolkata hospital, tear gas used

Mob vandalises emergency building of Kolkata hospital, tear gas used

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

India should ensure welfare of Hindus facing violence in B'desh: Bhagwat

PM Modi

Large number of global companies want to invest in India: PM Modi

Mob deliberately vandalised crime spot at RG Kar Medical College: Student

Mob deliberately vandalised crime spot at RG Kar Medical College: Student

“Viksit Bharat should also mean ‘healthy Bharat’. The first generation of a prosperous Bharat must be healthy, which is why we have launched the Poshan Mission,” the Prime Minister said.
 
Talking about the economic reforms, he highlighted that the youth in our nation are not satisfied with gradual progress, and they strive for significant advancements. The government’s emphasis on reforms is not merely for positive media coverage but to strengthen the country, said the Prime Minister.
 
“I want to assure the countrymen that our commitment to reforms is not for pink paper editorials; it is to make the country strong. Our focus on change is not for debate clubs, intellectual groups, or experts. Our pledge is nation first,” he said.
 
Talking about the space sector in India, the prime minister said that the space sector is important and many reforms have been made in the same.

“Today, many start-ups are entering this sector. The space sector, which is becoming vibrant, is an essential element towards making India a powerful nation. We are focusing on and giving strength to this sector with a long-term idea,” the Prime Minister said.

Also Read

PM Modi

Independence Day LIVE: Transforming India's agriculture system is the need of the hour, says PM Modi

PM Modi

India only G20 nation to achieve climate targets ahead of schedule: PM Modi

PM Modi

'There is outrage': PM speaks on women's safety amid Kolkata case protests

Narendra Modi, India PM, Independence Day

78th I-Day: Modi becomes PM to hoist tricolour for third highest time

Delhi Police

Delhi Police brings in 10,000 security personnel, AI-powered CCTVs on I-Day

Topics : Narendra Modi Independence Day Bharatiya Janata Party BJP BS Web Reports Medical colleges Medical seats Red Fort

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon