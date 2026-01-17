Steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal's father Mohan Lal Mittal passes away at 99

Mohan Lal Mittal, steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal’s father, passed away in London. He was 99.

He passed away on January 15.

In a statement, Lakshmi Mittal, executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, described his father as an “extraordinary” man.

“He was born into a loving and modest family in a small village named Rajgarh, Rajasthan. Always someone to make the most of his circumstances, he believed that hard work was usually, if not always, the answer. He studied hard at school and had a strong affinity for commerce,” Mittal said.

“He was a natural entrepreneur, with a vision that was in many ways well ahead of his time. He inspired us to be bold and extend our horizons beyond what was safe,” he added.

Mohan Lal’s journey in the steel industry started in 1952 when he took over a struggling steel mill in Kolkata.

Then 1974 marked the start of the Ispat Group when Lakshmi was sent to Indonesia to run a steel mill in the wake of curbs in the home market. The eldest of Mohan Lal’s sons later went on to build a global steel empire.

“I never stopped discussing business issues and challenges with him – he always encouraged me to be bold and ahead of time,” Lakshmi said in his statement.

The book “Cold Steel” – which chronicles Lakshmi Mittal’s battle for European steel giant Arcelor – notes that one of Mohan Lal Mittal’s guiding dictums was: If my sons are not better than me, then my business is finished.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing of Mohan Lal. “Shri Mohan Lal Mittal Ji distinguished himself in the world of industry. At the same time, he was very passionate about Indian culture. He supported various philanthropic efforts, reflecting his passion for societal progress. Pained by his passing,” he said in a post on X.

Mohan Lal is survived by his five children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.