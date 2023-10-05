close
Sensex (0.74%)
65705.63 + 479.59
Nifty (0.61%)
19555.25 + 119.15
Nifty Smallcap (0.73%)
5898.45 + 43.00
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
40083.50 + 36.00
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44228.90 + 264.85
Heatmap

Government likely to increase DA for all govt employees and pensioners

The government may soon increase the DA and DR by 3 per cent for central government employees and pensioners. PM Modi can approve the proposal in a cabinet meeting

IT SECTOR, technology, information, jobs, employment, unemployment, companies, workplace, workers, workforce, women, employees, office

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A great news for all government employees ahead of the festive season; the government of India may announce an increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) of all government employees soon. The announcement may come as the country prepares to celebrate Navratri and Diwali festivals, signalling good times for all the employees and pensioners. As per a report by DNA, PM Modi may announce the DA hike in a cabinet meeting.

Government to increase DA by 3 per cent

All the central government employees and pensioners have been waiting for the DA hike since July and there is a high chance that the government may increase the DA from 42 per cent to 45 per cent, which will be effective from July 1. 

Once the central government increases the Dearness Allowance, the arrears from the period of July to September will also be added to the October salary.

Navratri festival is all set to begin on October 15, and Dussehra on October 24. This hike in the Dearness Allowance will benefit 47 lakh employees and 68 lakh pensioners, and this will certainly relieve employees from the burden of increasing inflation.

Important decision before the election

The central government's decision to hike the dearness allowance can play a pivotal role as the Election Commission can announce the assembly election dates in five states.

The retail inflation hit a 15-month-high in July, and consequently, the government expected to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) to 45 per cent. If implemented successfully, the hike will go in effect from July 1, 2023.

Also Read

Govt announces DA for these central government employees, details inside

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Everything you need to know about this Navratri

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden

Indian firms dole out double-digit hikes, most employees satisfied

Energy efficiency, RE pillars to achieve goal of net-zero emissions: Prez

Sikkim flash flood: Study warned about threat of South Lhonak lake bursting

Show evidence of corruption against Sanjay Singh: AAP on MP's arrest

Inflows into reservoirs in K'taka's Cauvery basin decreasing: Shivakumar

ED can consider issuing fresh summons to Abhishek if not satisfied: HC

How is Dearness Allowance (DA) calculated?

The Dearness Allowance is based on the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW). Notably, the DA is given to government employees and DR is given to all the pensioners.

The central government increases the DA and DR twice a year, i.e., January and July. Right now, more than one crore government employees and pensioners are getting a 42 per cent dearness allowance.

The last time the government increased DA was in March 2023, when it was increased by 4 per cent to 42 per cent. Observing the current inflation rate, the government is likely to increase the DA by 3 per cent. 

Topics : Dearness Allowance indian government employees DA hike

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZGoogle Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni Sports New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon