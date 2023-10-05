Show evidence of corruption against Sanjay Singh: AAP on MP's arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government on Thursday of attempting to silence its Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Sanjay Singh, and dared the BJP to disclose any evidence against him.



The Enforcement Directorate ( The Enforcement Directorate ( ED) arrested Sanjay Singh on Wednesday in a money laundering case connected to the investigation into Delhi's liquor policy. This marks the third major arrest from the party, following those of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, both in relation to the alleged liquor case.



Senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi told reporters that the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have deployed over 500 officers to conduct raids at various locations connected to AAP leaders in the past 15 months. However, she claimed that they have not found a single shred of evidence against them.



"They raided Manish Sisodia's residence, offices and several other places but could not find evidence of corruption amounting to even a single rupee. Now, "They raided Manish Sisodia's residence, offices and several other places but could not find evidence of corruption amounting to even a single rupee. Now, Sanjay Singh is their target," she stated.



The ED initiated raids against Singh after businessman Dinesh Arora, who is an accused in the alleged liquor case and later turned approver, claimed that Singh had introduced him to Sisodia, the then excise minister. The AAP criticised the ED's actions, alleging misuse of agencies.



"I again challenge the BJP to show evidence of even Rs 1 against Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh. What did you discover at Sanjay Singh's residence? Gold biscuits? To date, they have failed to produce any evidence and are unlikely to do so in future," Atishi added.

Also Read: AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal supported his colleagues, stating that Singh's arrest reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "frustrations."



"ED officials conducted a comprehensive search but found nothing. Despite this, they arrested him in the evening. This reveals Prime Minister Modi's growing desperation as elections approach. The coalescing of Opposition forces under the INDIA bloc has unsettled him. The arrest only exposes his frustrations," Kejriwal said, following a meeting with AAP leader's family on Wednesday.



"Elections are imminent and they sense a loss. This seems to be a last-ditch effort from a losing side," he continued.

The Liquor Policy Case

The CBI and ED are investigating the liquor policy case. In November 2021, the AAP government introduced a new liquor policy in Delhi. Under this new framework, the state government ceased direct sales of liquor to consumers, permitting private companies to operate stores instead. Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar highlighted gross violations in the policy in July 2022 and alleged undue benefits to liquor licensees. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation based on the chief secretary's report.



This policy and the purported corruption have ignited a political feud between the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and the BJP.



Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in February by the CBI for alleged irregularities related to the Delhi liquor policy. On 30 May 2022, the ED arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in a separate money laundering case.