Democracy cannot function amid relentless hostility, says V-P Dhankhar

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called on all political parties to uphold mutual respect and avoid "constant acrimony", warning that a thriving democracy cannot function amid relentless hostility. His remarks came at the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament as the opposition parties prepared to confront the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government on key issues including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
Constructive politics crucial for India's progress: Dhankar
"India's historical strength lies in discourse, dialogue, and deliberation, which should guide our Parliament. I urge all political parties, ruling and opposition, to engage in constructive politics for Bharat's greater progress," Dhankar said in his opening remarks as Rajya Sabha began its proceedings.
Asserting that confrontation is not the essence of politics, the Vice President stated that political tension needs to be reduced. He added that while political parties might pursue the same goals through different approaches, no one in India opposed the nation's interests.
Several opposition members, including Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, had given adjournment notices to take up immediate discussion on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack after setting aside all listed business. Dhankhar also assured agitating opposition MPs that he will ensure a full-fledged discussion on the issue for as much time as members want.
The Vice President said that dialogue and discussion, not conflict, were the way forward. He added that India's historical strength lay in discourse, dialogue, and deliberation, which should serve as a guiding principle for Parliament. "Internal fighting strengthens our enemies and provides material to divide us," Dhankar added.
Government open to all discussions, says Rijiju
At the customary all-party meeting held on Sunday ahead of the session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the government was willing to discuss all issues in Parliament, including Operation Sindoor. The session will take place from July 21 to August 21, with 21 sittings scheduled. There will be no sittings between August 12 and August 18. The government has listed seven pending bills for consideration, including the Income Tax Bill, which the Lok Sabha Select Committee will present on Monday.